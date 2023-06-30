Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Pakistan gets IMF initial approval for $3-billion loan programme

Pakistan gets IMF initial approval for $3-billion loan programme
A man walks past a Pakistani national flag flying at half-mast, as Pakistan is observing a 'Day of Mourning' in the wake of the Greece boat tragedy which killed dozens, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 19 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB)
By Bloomberg
30 Jun 2023
0

Pakistan clinched an initial approval from the International Monetary Fund for a $3-billion loan programme, lowering the risk of a sovereign default.

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with its consideration expected by mid-July, the Washington-based lender said in a statement on its website. Pakistan is one of the biggest customers of the IMF with almost two dozen bailouts since the 1950s.

The funds will support the immediate efforts to stabilise the economy from recent external shocks, preserve macroeconomic stability and provide a framework for financing from multilateral and bilateral partners, the lender said. 

Pakistan dollar bonds due 2031 surged on Friday in Asian trading, with the notes climbing 1.6 cents to about 43 cents on the dollar.

Pakistan agreed to raise taxes and cut spending in a dramatic effort to secure IMF aid. The South Asian country needs the loan to overcome a dollar crunch, ease supply shortages, and lift the economy out of a crisis ahead of elections this year. 

Steadfast policy implementation, including greater fiscal discipline, a market determined exchange rate and further progress on reforms, particularly in the energy sector is key to overcoming Pakistan’s current challenges, the IMF said. 

“It will be important that the budget is executed as planned, and the authorities resist pressures for unbudgeted spending or tax exemptions in the period ahead,” said mission chief Nathan Porter.

Pakistan faces about $23-billion of external debt service for the fiscal year 2024, which begins in July, more than six times the nation’s reserves.

Pakistan could default without an IMF loan given its very weak reserves, Moody’s Investors Service warned this month. Pakistan is the last of three South Asian countries to clinch IMF funding due to delays in delivering reforms and getting creditors to agree amid the political crisis.

Pakistan increased taxes and energy prices, and allowed its currency to weaken to meet the IMF’s key demands. The rupee has lost more than 20% this year after officials devalued the currency in January, among the worst performers in the world.

Pakistan’s dollar stockpile slid almost 60% in the past 12 months to $3.5-billion as of mid-June, restricting the nation’s ability to fund imports including raw materials, and forcing many factories to suspend operations.

The nine-month stand-by arrangement builds on the authorities’ efforts under Pakistan’s 2019 IMF-supported programme which expires at the end of June. The government secured staff approval for a $1.1-billion loan in August, only to have it halted due to Islamabad’s failure to meet some conditions. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

What we know about the ‘landspout’ that tore through parts of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

What we know about the ‘landspout’ that tore through parts of KwaZulu-Natal
Teflon Gwede Mantashe appears to lead a charmed life despite his frequent (deliberate?) missteps
South Africa

Teflon Gwede Mantashe appears to lead a charmed life despite his frequent (deliberate?) missteps
Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Maverick News

Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk solve case of baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall
Maverick News

Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk solve case of baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall
Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Maverick News

Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother

TOP READS IN SECTION

Renewables help generate rare good news on Eskom’s winter blackouts
South Africa

Renewables help generate rare good news on Eskom’s winter blackouts
Taxpayers might come to the rescue of the SA Post Office (again) through bailouts
South Africa

Taxpayers might come to the rescue of the SA Post Office (again) through bailouts
SA house price growth slows in May while properties remain on market longer — FNB
South Africa

SA house price growth slows in May while properties remain on market longer — FNB
City of Cape Town to auction lease for Virgin Active Green Point site
South Africa

City of Cape Town to auction lease for Virgin Active Green Point site
Growing some backbone – reimagining the future of Eskom and the grid, beyond load shedding
Maverick News

Growing some backbone – reimagining the future of Eskom and the grid, beyond load shedding

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.