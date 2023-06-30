Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Heel race during Pride celebrations in Madrid, and more from around the world

Heel race during Pride celebrations in Madrid, and more from around the world
A person helps to prepare the heels of a participant in the heel race presented by Chumina Power for yet another year during the LGBTI Pride festivities, in the Chueca neighborhood of Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Borja Sanchez-trillo
By Maverick Life Editors
30 Jun 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Groups of people participate in the heel race presented by Chumina Power for yet another year during the LGBTI Pride festivities, in the Chueca neighborhood of Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Borja Sanchez-trillo

Groups of people participate in the heel race presented by Chumina Power for yet another year during the LGBTI Pride festivities, in the Chueca neighborhood of Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Borja Sanchez-trillo

Georgia McSeveney from Newcastle poses inside Pitt St Mall during a “Barbie” fan event on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Lachlan Maxfield from the Gold Coast poses inside Pitt St Mall during a “Barbie” fan event on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Slovakian rider Peter Sagan of TotalEnergies team attends the team presentation of the Tour de France 2023 in Bilbao, Spain, 29 June 2023. The Tour de France 2023 will start in Bilbao on 01 July. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Colombian rider Egan Bernal of INEOS – Grenadiers warms up outside team’s bus near Bilbao, Spain, 30 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (R) from Jumbo-Visma and teammates pass by Guggenheim Museum prior to the Tour de France’s team presentation in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, 29 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/Luis Tejido

A person walks along Edward Elliot’s Beach at the break of dawn as a flock of pigeons flies near a replica of a green sea turtle made up of plastic bottles, in Chennai, India, 30 June 2023. The green sea turtle model made up of 600 kilograms of used plastic bottles was installed by Walk For Plastic (WFP), an environmental conservation organization, to create awareness among the public about plastic pollution’s effect on marine life and to minimize the use of single-use plastic. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Kamil Belmrah of Morocco slalom skis during familiarisation during the Lacanau Cup at Lacanau Ski Club on June 29, 2023 in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Lacanau, France. (Photo by Johnny Hayward/Getty Images)

Paige Rini of Canada practices her trick run during familiarization during the Lacanau Cup at Lacanau Ski Club on June 29, 2023 in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Lacanau, France. (Photo by Johnny Hayward/Getty Images)

Sandra Botas Medem of Spain skis during the Lacanau Cup at Lacanau Ski Club on June 30, 2023 in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Lacanau, France. (Photo by Johnny Hayward/Getty Images)

People take part in the traditional ‘Wine Battle’ in the village of Haro, in La Rioja, northern Spain, early morning 29 June 2023. Some 6,000 people wearing white clothes and a red scarf took part in the traditional ‘christening’ of the Wine Battle, throwing each other with around 30,000 liters of wine. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO DÍAZ

People take part in the traditional ‘Wine Battle’ in the village of Haro, in La Rioja, northern Spain, early morning 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO DÍAZ

A participant drinks wine as some 6,000 people attend the traditional ‘Wine Battle’ in the village of Haro, in La Rioja, northern Spain, early morning 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO DÍAZ

Farmers drink a traditional beverage at paddy field on National Paddy Day in Tokha village, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 June 2023. Nepal celebrates National Paddy Day with various events on 30 June. On this day, known locally as Asar Pandra, farmers begin the annual rice planting season and perform various festivities such as preparing rice meals with muddy water, mud being a symbol for a prosperous season. Paddy rice is cultivated on a total of 1.5 million hectares of land in Nepal. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

People play in muddy water in a paddy field on National Paddy Day in Tokha village, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Japanese soldier from the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) is seen taking part in an urban assault on June 30, 2023 in Townsville, Australia. The exercise was held as part of a broader set of group exercises. The training will include a series of combined arms activities that will integrate different teams, capabilities and technologies from the military forces of Tonga, France, Fiji, the United States and Japan. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Ukrainian emergency response personnel take part in exercises to prepare for a possible attack on the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia , Ukraine, 29 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/NICOLETTA STOYANOVA

A US Navy detailer instructs an incoming United States Naval Academy plebe during induction day at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, USA, 29 June 2023. Approximately 1,200 candidates arrive at the Academy to become midshipmen, also known as plebes, for their first year in the US Navy. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

An incoming United States Naval Academy plebe reacts to having his head shaved during induction day at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, USA, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Annalie Longo poses for a portrait during the New Zealand Football Ferns FIFA Women’s World Cup Squad Announcement at Eden Park on June 30, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Philipp Raimund of Austria in action during the Ski Jumping Mixed Team at the European Games Krakow 2023, in Zakopane, Poland, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot

Guitarist of heavy metal band Slipknot Jim Root performs live on stage during the Evil Live Festival, at Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Festival goers dance in a mosh pit during the performance by heavy metal band Slipknot during the Evil Live Festival, at Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

A person climbs a traffic sign as others hold flares during a march in memory of 17-year-old Nahel, who was killed by French Police in Nanterre, near Paris, France, 29 June 2023. Violence broke out after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop in Nanterre on 27 June. According to the French interior minister, 31 people were arrested with 2,000 officers being deployed to prevent further violence. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

People attend a march in memory of 17-year-old Nahel, who was killed by French Police in Nanterre, near Paris, France, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A Bosnian Muslim woman walks between the gravestones of Vlakovo cemetery during the second day of the Muslim religious holiday of Eid al-Adha, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 29 June 2023. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslim holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

A photo taken using multiple long exposures shows the movement of swarming common glow-worms (Lampyris noctiluca) in a forest near Siatorska Bukovinka, southern Slovakia, 29 June 2023 (issued 30 June 2023). Adult female insects emit light through bioluminescence to attract mates. EPA-EFE/Peter Komka

Proboscis monkey cub Wuyi is seen with its mother at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, 29 June 2023 (issued 30 June 2023). The proboscis monkey cub, born on 01 May 2023 made its public debut at the zoo on 29 June. Chimelong Safari Park has successfully bred 11 proboscis monkey cubs since the introduction of proboscis monkeys in 2017. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Huang Guobao

Proboscis monkey cub Wuyi is seen with its mother at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, 29 June 2023 (issued 30 June 2023). EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Huang Guobao

Marcel Schneider of Germany plays his second shot on the 13th hole during Day Two of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo 2023 at The Belfry on June 30, 2023 in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tattoo artists draw designs during the Taipei Tattoo Show 2023 in New Taipei City, Taiwan, 30 June 2023. More than 200 exhibitors are participating at this year’s Tattoo expo, which draws both domestic and international tattoo fans. The event will take place from 30 June to 02 July 2023. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A Palestinian family travels during Eid Al -Adha in Gaza City, 29 June 2023. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslim holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A dress on a children’s mannequin catches fire during a demonstration of sparklers during an event held by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to demonstrate fireworks dangers and release statistics on fireworks-related deaths and injuries, on the National Mall on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. According to data from the CPSC, there were 11 reported fireworks-related deaths and over 10,000 fireworks-related injuries in 2022. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A mannequin explodes during a display of what can go wrong when launching fireworks from the body during an event held by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to demonstrate fireworks dangers and release statistics on fireworks-related deaths and injuries, on the National Mall on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A boy performs push-ups in front of Russian servicemen during a military-patriotic action prepared by militaries of the Russian missile forces at Museum-Reserve Gorki Leninskiye, Moscow region, Russia, 30 June 2023. By decision of the Russian Ministry of Education, in the new academic year, initial military training will be introduced in grades 5-11 of schools and colleges. Pupils of Russian schools will undergo basic military training developed jointly by the country’s ministries of Defense and Education. The course will include tactical, fire and engineering training, communications, drones, medicine and NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) protection. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The body of a deceased person is carried along the banks of the Ganges river for cremation in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Friday, June 23, 2023. Thermometers have in recent days approached 45C (113F) in India’s northeastern states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns about potentially heat-related deaths and driving home the need for proper preparation before the annual heat begins. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Maverick News

Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk
Maverick News

Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk
Aaron Motsoaledi cries foul over Zimbabwean exemption permit ruling, applies for leave to appeal
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi cries foul over Zimbabwean exemption permit ruling, applies for leave to appeal
Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Maverick News

Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Paul Mashatile’s presidential ambitions lose lustre in harsh glare of news spotlight
South Africa

Paul Mashatile’s presidential ambitions lose lustre in harsh glare of news spotlight

TOP READS IN SECTION

Job hunting in the 21st century – tips from an expert
Maverick Life

Job hunting in the 21st century – tips from an expert
Banned Ballads, Noël Coward, a miscarriage of justice and an itsy-bitsy-teenie-weenie bikini
South Africa

Banned Ballads, Noël Coward, a miscarriage of justice and an itsy-bitsy-teenie-weenie bikini
Environmental health warrior Akin Abayomi and his battle to save Nigeria’s Emerald Forest
Africa

Environmental health warrior Akin Abayomi and his battle to save Nigeria’s Emerald Forest
The Casbah: A stunning tale of Durban’s city within a city
Maverick News

The Casbah: A stunning tale of Durban’s city within a city
Eid al-Adha celebrations, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Eid al-Adha celebrations, and more from around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.