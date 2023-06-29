Business Maverick

THE FINANCIAL WELLNESS COACH

What’s potting? Your guide to the new pension fund proposal

What’s potting? Your guide to the new pension fund proposal
(Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Kenny Meiring
29 Jun 2023
0

Many people look at their retirement savings and think they have enough because the amounts are large. However, when the money is converted into an income, you may find that it is not enough to support your desired lifestyle.

Question: I read that a new “two-pot” system for retirement funds is coming into effect next year. Does this mean that I can take out a third of my retirement savings and clear my bond?

Answer: The short answer to your question is, no.

Let me go through what has been proposed. I will also run through the factors that you should take into account if you ever decide to withdraw money from your retirement fund.

Although the proposal talks about two pots, there are actually three, with the third one being the vested pot.

Vested pot

The vested pot consists of all the retirement savings that you will have made up until 28 February 2024. The current rules on that investment would largely still apply. This means that you cannot take out a third of your retirement savings before you retire.

The proposed two-pot system will come into effect on 1 March next year.

Retirement pot

This will consist of two-thirds of the retirement savings that you make from 1 March 2024. You will be able to access these funds only when you retire, any time from the age of 55. This means that, if you change jobs, you will not be able to access these funds as you can now.

I have found that, when changing jobs, many people use their pension fund money to clear short-term debt or do renovations. They often do not appreciate how much extra money needs to be invested in their retirement funds to make up for the money they have used. As a result, they often do not have enough to live on when they retire.

Many people look at their retirement savings and think they have enough because the amounts are large. However, when the money is converted into an income, you may find that it is not enough to support your desired lifestyle. 

A rule of thumb is that you need R1-million in retirement savings to fund a monthly income of R4,000 before tax. So if you want to live on R40,000 a month when you retire, you will need around R10-million in retirement savings.

Savings pot

A third of your retirement savings can go into a savings pot, from which you will be allowed to make annual withdrawals. I would recommend, however, that you exercise caution when considering withdrawing from your retirement savings. As you can see from the example above, there is a good chance that you will need a larger sum to retire on than you think.

At the moment, when you withdraw money from a retirement fund, a special tax table applies. Under the new regime, you’ll be taxed at your marginal rate. If your tax rate is above 27%, you are probably going to be in a worse position than you are now.

Retirement savings offer one of the best ways of providing tax-efficient capital growth to secure your future when you’re no longer working. You need to think very carefully before accessing these funds to deal with short-term issues. DM

Kenny Meiring is an independent financial adviser. Contact him on 082 856 0348 or at financialwellnesscoach.co.za. Send your questions to [email protected]

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
Maverick News

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
Snow blankets Eastern Cape towns as ‘bitterly cold’ temperatures hit the southern Drakensberg
Maverick News

Snow blankets Eastern Cape towns as ‘bitterly cold’ temperatures hit the southern Drakensberg
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Maverick News

‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
South Africa stands firm it will host BRICS Summit despite Putin arrest warrant conundrum
Maverick News

South Africa stands firm it will host BRICS Summit despite Putin arrest warrant conundrum

TOP READS IN SECTION

Renewables help generate rare good news on Eskom’s winter blackouts
South Africa

Renewables help generate rare good news on Eskom’s winter blackouts
Growing some backbone – reimagining the future of Eskom and the grid, beyond load shedding
Maverick News

Growing some backbone – reimagining the future of Eskom and the grid, beyond load shedding
City of Cape Town to auction lease for Virgin Active Green Point site
South Africa

City of Cape Town to auction lease for Virgin Active Green Point site
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
World

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Nelson Mandela Bay businesses feel the pinch after substation failure knocks out electricity for hours
Maverick News

Nelson Mandela Bay businesses feel the pinch after substation failure knocks out electricity for hours

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.