Newsdeck

RELIGION & POLITICS

Protester burns Koran at Stockholm mosque on Eid holiday

Police officers intervene at the scene where a man set a copy of the Koran on fire outside a mosque in Stockholm, Sweden, 28 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / STEFAN JERREVANG SWEDEN OUT)
By Reuters
29 Jun 2023
0

A man tore up and burnt a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, an event that risks angering Turkey as Sweden bids to join Nato, after Swedish police granted permission for the protest to take place.

Police later arrested and charged the man with agitation against a cultural or national group.

A series of demonstrations in Sweden against Islam and for Kurdish rights have offended Ankara, whose backing Sweden needs to gain entry to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato).

Sweden sought Nato membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. But alliance member Turkey has held up the process, accusing Sweden of harbouring people it considers terrorists and demanding their extradition.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemned the act in a tweet, adding that it was unacceptable to allow anti-Islam protests in the name of freedom of expression.

Burning of religious texts is “disrespectful and hurtful”, the deputy spokesperson for the US State Department told reporters in a daily briefing. “What might be legal is certainly not necessarily appropriate,” Vedant Patel said.

But he continued to urge Turkey and Hungary to ratify the Nato accession protocol of Sweden without delay. “We believe Sweden has fulfilled its commitments under the trilateral memorandum.”

Some 200 onlookers witnessed one of the two protesters tearing up pages of a copy of the Koran and wiping his shoes with it before putting bacon in it and setting the book on fire, while the other spoke into a megaphone.

Some of those present shouted God is Great in Arabic to protest against the burning, and one man was detained by police after he attempted to throw a rock.

A supporter of the protest shouted “let it burn” as the holy book caught fire.

While Swedish police have rejected several recent applications for anti-Koran demonstrations, courts have overruled those decisions, saying they infringed on freedom of speech.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference on Wednesday he would not speculate about how the protest could affect Sweden’s Nato process.

“It’s legal but not appropriate,” he said, adding that it was up to the police to make decisions on Koran burnings.

Representatives of the mosque were disappointed by the police decision to grant permission for the protest on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, mosque director and Imam Mahmoud Khalfi said on Wednesday.

“The mosque suggested to the police to at least divert the demonstration to another location, which is possible by law, but they chose not to do so,” Khalfi said in a statement.

Up to 10,000 visitors attend Stockholm’s mosque for Eid celebrations every year, according to Khalfi.

Turkey in late January suspended talks with Sweden on its Nato application after a Danish far-right politician burnt a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen in Copenhagen, Marie Mannes and Johan Ahlander in Stockholm; Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis in Washington, Burcu Karakas in Istanbul; Editing by Terje Solsvik, Peter Graff, Angus MacSwan, William Maclean and Mark Heinrich.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Maverick News

Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Maverick News

‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Thabo Bester saga — three more G4S prison officials in court for aiding and abetting escape
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — three more G4S prison officials in court for aiding and abetting escape

TOP READS IN SECTION

US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny
Newsdeck

US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny
£85m Klimt painting breaks European auction record
Newsdeck

£85m Klimt painting breaks European auction record
I have a picture for you! 17 June - 23 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 17 June – 23 June 2023
South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
Newsdeck

South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
Russian mutiny details remain scarce as Putin says he sought to avoid bloodshed
Newsdeck

Russian mutiny details remain scarce as Putin says he sought to avoid bloodshed

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.