Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Presumed human remains and shattered Titanic submersible returned to shore

Presumed human remains and shattered Titanic submersible returned to shore
A logo on equipment stored near the OceanGate Inc. offices in Everett, Washington, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The five crew members on the missing OceanGate Titan submersible that was headed to the Titanic died from a "catastrophic implosion" of their vessel. Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
29 Jun 2023
0

OTTAWA, June 28 (Reuters) - Presumed human remains and debris from the tourist submersible crushed to pieces in an undersea implosion that killed all five people aboard were recovered from the ocean bottom and brought ashore to Canada on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

By Ismail Shakil and Steve Gorman

The possible remains and shattered bits of the submersible Titan, destroyed while diving to the century-old wreck of the Titanic, were carried to St. John’s, Newfoundland, about 400 miles (650km) north of the accident site, by the Canadian-flagged vessel Horizon Arctic, according to the Coast Guard.

The evidence will be transported by a Coast Guard cutter to a U.S. port for analysis and testing by a marine board of investigation, convened by the Guard this week to conduct a formal inquiry into the loss of the Titan, the agency said.

U.S. medical professionals also “will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident,” the Coast Guard statement added.

The nature and extent of the possible remains recovered from the site were not specified.

Video from the Canadian Broadcast Corp showed what appeared to be the nose of the submersible and other shattered fragments wrapped in white tarp pulled up by a crane from the deck of the Horizon Arctic on Wednesday morning.

Footage also showed a shattered piece of the Titan’s hull and machinery with dangling wires being taken off the ship at St. John’s, where the expedition to the Titanic had begun.

Examination of the debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that shattered the Titan earlier this month as the 22-foot vessel carried five people on a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck in the North Atlantic.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB), conducting its own inquiry, said its investigators had completed preliminary interviews with the crew of Titan’s Canadian-flagged surface support vessel, Polar Prince, and seized that ship’s voyage data recorder.

The TSB also said it had “inspected, documented and cataloged” all the materials recovered from the accident site before they were turned over to U.S. authorities.

Fragments of the submersible, which had lost contact with Polar Prince about one hour and 45 minutes into a two-hour descenton June 18, were found littering the seabed about 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the Titanic wreck four days later.

The discovery by a robotic deep-sea diving vehicle scrounging the ocean floor more than 2 miles (3km) down ended a multinational search that captured worldwide media attention and sealed the fate of the five people aboard.

Among the dead was Stockton Rush, the submersible pilot and CEO of U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, which owned and operated the Titan. Also killed were the British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman; and 77-year-old French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The accident has raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions and the decision by OceanGate to forego third-party industry review and certification of Titan’s novel design.

“Our team has successfully completed off-shore operations, but is still on mission and will be in the process of demobilization from the Horizon Arctic this morning,” Pelagic Research, which operates a robotic vehicle used in recovering the debris, said in a statement.

 

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; editing by Deepa Babington, Leslie Adler and Lincoln Feast.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Maverick News

Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Maverick News

‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Thabo Bester saga — three more G4S prison officials in court for aiding and abetting escape
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — three more G4S prison officials in court for aiding and abetting escape

TOP READS IN SECTION

US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny
Newsdeck

US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny
£85m Klimt painting breaks European auction record
Newsdeck

£85m Klimt painting breaks European auction record
I have a picture for you! 17 June - 23 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 17 June – 23 June 2023
South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
Newsdeck

South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
Russian mutiny details remain scarce as Putin says he sought to avoid bloodshed
Newsdeck

Russian mutiny details remain scarce as Putin says he sought to avoid bloodshed

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.