Newsdeck

FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

Joby Aviation surges after US regulators give flying taxi the green light

A Joby aircraft outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York on 11 August 2021.
By Bloomberg
29 Jun 2023
0

Joby Aviation surged as much as 42% after a crucial green light from US regulators in its quest to build electrically powered air taxis.

The company, based in Santa Cruz, California, said in a statement that the go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will let it test flying taxis coming off its production line; it previously could only demo a prototype made by hand. On Wednesday, Joby will show off the first aircraft from its manufacturing facility at a media event.

“This is a huge moment,” Joby Chief Executive Officer JoeBen Bevirt said on Bloomberg TV from the factory in Marina, California.

But the company still has a long way to go, given that it needs FAA certification, Bevirt said. The firm aims to produce “tens” of aircraft this year from its production line and begin commercial flights in 2025. “We’re still in the crawl phase of this journey.”

Longer-term, Joby is assessing other sites in different US states for a larger facility which could build the aircraft in the hundreds per year, Bevirt said.

Today’s rally underscored the swelling enthusiasm for a business backed by Toyota Motor that aims to break through where others have failed in providing inexpensive, vertical-lift aircraft for short hops. The big goal is to create a new category of small electric-powered air taxis designed to zip passengers across cities to avoid car traffic. The shares have now doubled since late April.

The company gave more specifics on the craft, which is designed to take off vertically like a helicopter and then fly similarly to a small plane. Joby said its vehicle can handle a payload of 1,000 pounds, which countered concerns that it wouldn’t be able to meet its goal of carrying four passengers and a pilot, according to Raymond James analyst Savi Syth.

Additionally, Tetsuo Ogawa, president of Toyota Motor’s North America division, will join Joby’s board on July 1. Toyota is Joby’s largest outside investor with about a 12% stake, according to data calculated by Bloomberg. The vehicle maker has helped Joby build its production capabilities. The companies have a long-term agreement for Toyota to provide powertrain and some components.

The company, which also counts Delta Air Lines and Intel among its largest shareholders, said the early production units will become the first electric vertical take-off and landing craft — or eVTOL — to be delivered to a paying customer when the US Air Force receives them next year. Those vehicles are part of a $131-million contract.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Maverick News

Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Maverick News

‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Thabo Bester saga — three more G4S prison officials in court for aiding and abetting escape
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — three more G4S prison officials in court for aiding and abetting escape

TOP READS IN SECTION

US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny
Newsdeck

US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny
£85m Klimt painting breaks European auction record
Newsdeck

£85m Klimt painting breaks European auction record
I have a picture for you! 17 June - 23 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 17 June – 23 June 2023
South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
Newsdeck

South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
Russian mutiny details remain scarce as Putin says he sought to avoid bloodshed
Newsdeck

Russian mutiny details remain scarce as Putin says he sought to avoid bloodshed

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.