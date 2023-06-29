Business Maverick

ECONOMY ANALYSIS

Foreign direct investment inflows into SA shrink to almost nothing in Q1 – Reserve Bank

Foreign direct investment inflows into SA shrink to almost nothing in Q1 – Reserve Bank
(Image: iStock)
By Ed Stoddard
29 Jun 2023
0

Foreign direct investment inflows to South Africa shrank to almost nothing in the first quarter of 2023, while the outflow of portfolio investments picked up pace, the central bank said in its latest Quarterly Bulletin.

The Quarterly Bulletin (QB), published on Thursday, said that: “South Africa’s direct investment liabilities recorded an inflow of only R0.5-billion (or R500-million) in the first quarter of 2023 following a revised inflow of R64-billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.”

“Direct investment liabilities” basically refers to foreign direct investment, or FDI. It’s perhaps worth noting the use of the word “only” by the South African Reserve Bank, which is typically clinical in its comments. But hey, R500-million – about $26-million – in total FDI inflows is not much in one three-month period, especially when the previous quarter’s total was 128 times larger.

The SA Reserve Bank noted in the QB that “… non-resident parent companies granted loans to domestic subsidiaries. This was countered by the sale of some shares by a non-resident parent company following the listing of its domestic subsidiary in the food products sector on the JSE Limited (JSE)”.

So it seems, perhaps, this was a one-off case linked to this transaction. But clearly, no large foreign direct investments were made in the period to counter that.

South Africa, in the face of the power crisis, rampant criminality, a crumbling road and rail network and enduring policy uncertainty, is simply falling off the global investment radar screen.

Attracting FDI is a key aim of President Cyril Ramaphosa and it is a worthy goal. South Africa’s low savings rate means that the economy needs FDI to underpin any hopes of meaningful growth. And in Q1 of this year, this aim was a big flop.

Meanwhile, the outflow of portfolio investments picked up pace.

“Portfolio investment liability outflows increased from R25.6-billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 to R32.0-billion in the first quarter of 2023,” the QB said.

“Non-resident net sales of domestic debt securities decreased from R25.4-billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 to R18.7-billion in the first quarter of 2023 and were softened by the issuance of an international bond of $1-billion by a public corporation in the first quarter of 2023.”

So foreigners remained net sellers of South African debt, though the scale of the outflow slowed. But South African equities were dumped by foreign investors like hot potatoes.

“Non-residents’ net sales of domestic equity securities of R13.3-billion in the first quarter of 2023 followed net sales of R142-million in the fourth quarter of 2022,” the QB said.

Could they be attracted back by a buying opportunity?

“The overall price-earnings ratio of ordinary shares listed on the JSE declined from a recent high of 14.6 in January 2023 to 11.8 in May as share prices declined and earnings increased to an all-time high.

“The mining sector contributed the most to the increase in earnings, supported by high international commodity prices and the weaker exchange value of the rand,” the QB said.

Also, the JSE-All Share index is down about 17% in the year to date. More than one commentator, including my colleague Tim Cohen, has said that South African stocks are undervalued and a real bargain at the moment.

Read more in Daily Maverick: After the Bell: The ratios and proportions of optimism and pessimism

Will that entice foreign investors to become net buyers of South African stocks again? One of the things, ironically, that the JSE has going for it is the limited exposure of its biggest companies to South Africa. They effectively make most of their money in other countries.

That sadly does not apply to FDI, which is capital that is directed to the building or purchase of business operations in a country. That means any foreign direct investor in South Africa is exposed directly to all of the risks associated with operating here.

Hopefully, FDI inflows will rebound in Q2. But don’t be surprised if they remain a trickle. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
Maverick News

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
Snow blankets Eastern Cape towns as ‘bitterly cold’ temperatures hit the southern Drakensberg
Maverick News

Snow blankets Eastern Cape towns as ‘bitterly cold’ temperatures hit the southern Drakensberg
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Maverick News

‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
South Africa stands firm it will host BRICS Summit despite Putin arrest warrant conundrum
Maverick News

South Africa stands firm it will host BRICS Summit despite Putin arrest warrant conundrum

TOP READS IN SECTION

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Maverick News

ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Maverick News

Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
Maverick News

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.