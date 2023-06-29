Defend Truth

STUMBLING BLOC

South Africa stands firm it will host BRICS Summit despite Putin arrest warrant conundrum

South Africa stands firm it will host BRICS Summit despite Putin arrest warrant conundrum
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Supreme Economic Eurasian Council in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on 25 May 2023. (Photo: Getty Images / STR)
By Reuters
29 Jun 2023
0

South Africa said on Thursday it will host the BRICS Summit in August as planned, amid speculation that it may move to China so Russian President Vladimir Putin can attend in a country that isn’t obliged to arrest him over war crimes accusations.

South Africa has a duty as a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest Putin if he attends the talks with the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and China, owing to an arrest warrant over the deportation of children from Ukraine.

Putin denies the charges.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met him on 17 June in Russia, historically a strong ally of the ANC since it was a liberation movement fighting white minority rule decades ago.

“South Africa will host the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton from 22 to 24 August 2023,” the Department of International Relations said.

Read more in Daily Maverick’s Ukraine Archives 

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed to Reuters that this meant the whole summit, including the main part involving the BRICS heads of state, would take place in South Africa.

He and a spokesperson for the International Relations Department declined to comment on whether Putin will attend.

Change of venue

South African officials said at the end of last month that the BRICS countries were considering moving the summit to China, which is not a member of the international court. They could still decide to change the venue at the last minute.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake

On Tuesday, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said Putin had not yet replied to an invitation, sent before the ICC charged him on 18 March.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are all planning to attend, Pandor said.

South Africa says it has a non-aligned stance on the Ukraine conflict, but has been criticised by Western powers for being friendly to Russia, including hosting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and conducting joint naval exercises. Reuters/DM

By Carien du Plessis

(Editing by Tim Cocks and Andrew Cawthorne)

 

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
Maverick News

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Teflon Gwede Mantashe appears to lead a charmed life despite his frequent (deliberate?) missteps
South Africa

Teflon Gwede Mantashe appears to lead a charmed life despite his frequent (deliberate?) missteps
Snow blankets Eastern Cape towns as ‘bitterly cold’ temperatures hit the southern Drakensberg
Maverick News

Snow blankets Eastern Cape towns as ‘bitterly cold’ temperatures hit the southern Drakensberg
‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional

TOP READS IN SECTION

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Maverick News

ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Maverick News

Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
Maverick News

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.