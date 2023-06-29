Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian equities fluctuate; yuan, yen in limelight: markets wrap

Asian equities fluctuate; yuan, yen in limelight: markets wrap
A Pakistani trader looks at monitors displaying shares price developments during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, Pakistan, 26 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN)
By Bloomberg
29 Jun 2023
0

Asian stocks fluctuated on Thursday as upward momentum in Japan slowed and Chinese shares slid. The yen and the yuan were also in focus amid concern from authorities in both countries about weakness in the currencies.

Traders continued to parse hawkish comments from central bankers that point to higher interest rates, and to position portfolios for the end of the quarter.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 held onto a gain while the wider Topix gauge was little changed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid more than 1%, with a smaller drop seen in Shanghai. Futures for US and European indexes rose about 0.1%.

Asian chipmakers advanced, providing a bright spot after memory maker Micron Technology Inc. gave an upbeat forecast, indicating that an industry glut is easing even as the semiconductor maker continues to face challenges in China. South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. climbed, as did Micronics Japan Co. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. 

The offshore yuan slipped about 0.2%, even as China stepped in to support the currency for a third time this week via a stronger-than-expected setting of its daily reference rate. 

The yen was marginally stronger on Thursday as traders weighed comments from Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda. He struck a dovish tone on Wednesday on the short-term outlook for monetary settings while indicating it might be possible to start normalising policy if he becomes confident in a pick-up in inflation for next year.

Ueda was speaking at a central banking forum in Portugal, where Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled the Fed may raise rates at the next two meetings after June’s pause. Their counterpart at the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, said the ECB would hike next month if current trends hold.

On Wall Street, traders took Powell’s comments in stride, with Treasury yields down on Wednesday and US stocks fluctuating. Treasury yields rose slightly on Thursday.

The tug of war within the S&P 500’s most-influential group dictated trading Wednesday, with a slide in chipmakers offsetting an advance in tech megacaps like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. 

After the closing bell, Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. led gains in financial companies as the biggest lenders passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, clearing the way for payouts. 

Investors continue to debate the outlook for US equities and how well the economy will hold up under elevated interest rates. Strength in US consumer confidence and home sales buoyed stocks earlier in the week.

“Economic surprise was really one of the key reasons why US equities were doing so well over the last few months,” Daniel Lam, head of equity strategy for Standard Chartered Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “But if the hurdle gets higher and higher, and becomes harder to beat, investors may be rotating into other regions such as Japan and Asia.”

Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong, said markets had thought the impact of tighter monetary policy would have ultimately forced central banks to ease, but that this view was so far leading to disappointment. 

“It’s very hard to wrap your head around the fact that we’ve increased interest rates so much over the past year and that there wouldn’t be a balance sheet impact ultimately on consumers, on the commercial real estate market,” he said on Bloomberg Television.

Elsewhere, oil steadied in Asia after a big decline in US crude stockpiles. Gold reversed an earlier gain and Bitcoin was little changed. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Maverick News

Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Maverick News

‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Teflon Gwede Mantashe appears to lead a charmed life despite his frequent (deliberate?) missteps
South Africa

Teflon Gwede Mantashe appears to lead a charmed life despite his frequent (deliberate?) missteps

TOP READS IN SECTION

Renewables help generate rare good news on Eskom’s winter blackouts
South Africa

Renewables help generate rare good news on Eskom’s winter blackouts
Growing some backbone – reimagining the future of Eskom and the grid, beyond load shedding
Maverick News

Growing some backbone – reimagining the future of Eskom and the grid, beyond load shedding
City of Cape Town to auction lease for Virgin Active Green Point site
South Africa

City of Cape Town to auction lease for Virgin Active Green Point site
Nelson Mandela Bay businesses feel the pinch after substation failure knocks out electricity for hours
Maverick News

Nelson Mandela Bay businesses feel the pinch after substation failure knocks out electricity for hours
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
World

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.