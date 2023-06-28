Newsdeck

US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny

A serviceman from private military company (PMC) Wagner Group on a tank blocks a street in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, 24 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / STR)
By Bloomberg
28 Jun 2023
The US announced new sanctions targeting the Wagner Group’s gold mining activities in Africa as part of a bid to hamper the mercenary group’s ability to fund itself, days after it mounted a mutiny against President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

The sanctions targeted Midas Ressources, a mining company in Central African Republic affiliated with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Treasury Department said. Also targeted was Diamville, a gold and diamond purchasing company controlled by Prigozhin, Treasury said.

Tuesday’s action was the latest in a string of sanctions imposed on the Wagner Group and Prigozhin by the US and its allies in recent years. A person familiar with the US stance, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations, said the action had been planned well before Prigozhin’s forces launched the mutiny over the weekend. The US has sought to avoid taking sides in the conflict between the Kremlin and the mercenary chief.

Two other companies and a Russian national identified as a Wagner Group executive were also targeted Tuesday.

“Treasury’s sanctions disrupt key actors in the Wagner Group’s financial network and international structure,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

