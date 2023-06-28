Newsdeck

South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped

South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
A young monk reacts after getting his hair shaved off during the 'Children becoming Buddhist monks' ceremony at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea, 09 May 2023. The children will stay at the temple to learn about Buddhism for 21 days. South Korean Buddhists prepare to celebrate Buddha's upcoming birthday on 27 May. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
By Reuters
28 Jun 2023
SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - South Koreans became a year or two younger on Wednesday as new laws that require using only the international method of counting age took effect, replacing the country's traditional method.

Under the age system most commonly used in South Koreans’ everyday life, people are deemed to be a year old at birth and a year is added every Jan. 1.

The country has since the early 1960s used the international norm of calculating from zero at birth and adding a year on every birthday for medical and legal documents. But many South Koreans continued to use the traditional method for everything else.

In December, South Korea passed laws to scrap the traditional method and fully adopt the international standard.

“We expect legal disputes, complaints and social confusion that have been caused over how to calculate ages will be greatly reduced,” Minister of Government Legislation Lee Wan-kyu told a briefing on Monday.

According to a government survey conducted in September 2022, 86% of South Koreans said they would use the international age in their everyday life when the new laws took effect.

Another age system exists for conscription, school entrance and calculating the legal age to drink alcohol and smoke: a person’s age is calculated from zero at birth and a year is added on Jan. 1. Officials said that method would remain for the time being.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

