Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Crypto laws needed to secure UK’s position as global leader

Crypto laws needed to secure UK’s position as global leader
(Photo: Unsplash)
By Bloomberg
28 Jun 2023
0

The UK must develop laws that govern crypto assets to ensure the country becomes a global hub for cryptocurrencies and non fungible tokens, the Law Commission recommended.

The long-awaited recommendations “aim to provide a comprehensive legal foundation for digital assets, which will allow these new technologies to flourish, enabling a diverse range of market participants to interact with and benefit from them”, the independent panel said in a statement on Wednesday. The report will now go to the UK government, which will decide whether to adopt the recommendations.

The UK Treasury announced its ambition to become a global crypto hub in April last year, launching a spate of legislative proposals to regulate crypto asset businesses and attract investment to the country. Updates to the English and Welsh legal system could make it the default choice for the crypto sector if sufficiently prioritised, figures like Judge Geoffrey Vos have suggested, adding to the UK’s appeal.

The report also urged the government to clarify if and when digital assets can be considered as money under existing rules for use as collateral. The market participants must be given the legal tools to provide “new ways to take security over crypto-tokens and tokenised securities”, the commission said.

The panel also called for legislation to confirm the existence of a distinct third category of personal property to better accommodate digital assets.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government should form an expert new panel of industry experts to advise on a technical and legal framework for the digital assets, it said. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Maverick News

ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Raymond Zondo on Parliament and State Capture – perhaps he had a constitutional duty to speak out
Maverick News

Raymond Zondo on Parliament and State Capture – perhaps he had a constitutional duty to speak out
Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
Maverick News

Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
‘Kick in the gut’ – thieves escape with 51 rhino horns from North West Parks Board HQ
Maverick News

‘Kick in the gut’ – thieves escape with 51 rhino horns from North West Parks Board HQ
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
World

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

TOP READS IN SECTION

Growing some backbone – reimagining the future of Eskom and the grid, beyond load shedding
Maverick News

Growing some backbone – reimagining the future of Eskom and the grid, beyond load shedding
Know the deadlines for your tax submissions – or pay up
South Africa

Know the deadlines for your tax submissions – or pay up
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
World

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Rise of ‘friend-shoring’, highlighted in Unctad report, raises red flag on SA’s perceived Russia stance
Maverick News

Rise of ‘friend-shoring’, highlighted in Unctad report, raises red flag on SA’s perceived Russia stance
National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Maverick News

National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.