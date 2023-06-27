Newsdeck

Red Sox, Liverpool owners buy team in Tiger-Rory league

Tiger Woods practises on the range before the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California's Pacific Palisades on 14 February 2023. (Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
By Reuters
27 Jun 2023
The Fenway Sports Group is the second ownership organisation to buy a team in the planned TGL.

The team will be called TGL Boston, for now, with the official name and logo to be revealed later. It will become the latest team in the stable of Fenway Sports Group, which is made up of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club and Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honor of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled,” FSG principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. “Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA Tour players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era.”

TGL is the new Monday night golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. TGL is expected to debut in 2024 and produce two-hour telecasts of competitive golf played on a massive simulator based in Florida.

Tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian teamed with his wife and sister-in-law – Serena and Venus Williams, respectively – to buy the first franchise in the upstart TGL, named the Los Angeles Golf Club.

No financial terms of the Boston transaction were announced. Sportico reported in April that owners of the first six franchises would receive a 3 percent equity stake in TGL.

Field Level Media

