Maverick Life

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

‘Asteroid City’ – unusual explorations of human emotions

‘Asteroid City’ – unusual explorations of human emotions
‘Asteroid City’ with Tom Hanks and Jason Schwartzman. Photograph: Courtesy © 2022 Pop. 87 Productions LLC
By Jared Beukes
27 Jun 2023
0

The latest sci-fi romantic comedy by Wes Anderson, like his other movies, could be described as 'quirky' and 'charming', because Anderson’s movies are pervaded by idiosyncrasies, and convey a nostalgia for the days of youth. But in his stories, childhood is not a vision of innocence and sweet fantasy.

A revealing (and often tricky) game of review-watching is to find articles on Wes Anderson movies that don’t lean on the words “quirky”, “twee” or “whimsical”. 

These journalistic shortcuts vary from unoriginal to false, and the experiences that refute such adjectives are the very substance of his latest release, Asteroid City.

The movie spans several familiar genres, and some unfamiliar ones. It’s a family drama, in which the grieving war photographer Augie Steenbeck (played by Jason Schwartzman) informs his three young daughters and adolescent son, Woodrow (Jake Ryan), that their mother has died. The family is in the fictional desert outpost of Asteroid City, in 1955, where the young genius Woodrow is being awarded as a Junior Stargazer, along with four other young honourees.

Asteroid City is also a romantic comedy, as Woodrow takes up with one of his fellow teenage wonders, Dinah (Grace Edwards), while Augie becomes amorously connected with Dinah’s mother, a film star named Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson).

The narrative structure proves to be among Anderson’s most complicated. To put it succinctly, Asteroid City depicts a fictional television broadcast, which portrays the making of a stage production, and which enacts the fictitious play as a movie, where we meet Augie, Woodrow, Dinah, Midge and a panoply of other characters. Schwartzman plays Augie, but he also plays the stage actor who plays Augie, and so on with the other cast members.

‘Asteroid City’ with Scarlett Johansson. (Photo: Courtesy © 2022 Pop. 87 Productions LLC)

Liev Schreiber, Steve Carell and Aristou Meehan in ‘Asteroid City’. (Photo: Courtesy © 2022 Pop. 87 Productions LLC)

It’s easier to watch than it may sound, but this formal complexity rewards multiple viewings, where not only the levels of framing but also the abundance of visual detail and character nuance can be realised more fully. The different layers break onto each other in ways that are both shocking and inevitable.

Reviewers may fall back on descriptors like the terms above, because Anderson’s movies are pervaded by idiosyncrasies, and convey a nostalgia for the days of youth. But, in his stories childhood is not a vision of innocence and sweet fantasy; children’s lives are as marked by risk – in fact, as dangerous as those of adults. And his style isn’t merely a brand or affectation; it’s the full and physical realisation of an artistic practice, of a worldview, of an inner life bursting out.

The style of Asteroid City encompasses and infuses every element seen and heard in its 105 minutes, from the switches between black-and-white and colour, to the droll and deadpan comedic antics; from its warm, powdery palette of aquamarine and Looney Tunes-orange, to its complicated experiments in storytelling.

‘Asteroid City’ with Liev Schreiber, Steve Carell, Hope Davis, Stephen Park and Roger Cho. (Photo: Courtesy © 2022 Pop. 87 Productions LLC)

‘Asteroid City’ stars Bob Balaban, Fisher Stevens, Jeffrey Wright and Tony Revolori. (Photo: Courtesy © 2022 Pop. 87 Productions LLC)

Anderson’s tightly controlled aesthetic may sound like it hinders authentic feelings, but the miracle of artistry is that in creating something artificial, it can reveal true life more finely. Asteroid City evokes human emotions within, rather than depicting them realistically; it reflects the cosmic vastness of a person’s inner life that, no matter how neatly organised or controlled, can never be certain or wholly satisfying.

The emotional possibilities this opens up are most pointedly felt when Anderson’s characters confront their isolation and suffering. Augie and Midge’s romance isn’t the easy, hopeful affair enjoyed by their children. Each is reeling from loss, and the performances of Schwartzman and Johansson suggest the deep pain echoing beneath their carnal heat and cool surfaces.

An exquisite artistic style can also transform painful feelings by considering the paradoxical beauty and richness of experiencing them – by hiding them in plain sight, with visual imagination and grandeur. Midge’s short black wig is a reminder of another film star of the Fifties who masked emotional suffering with artistic and physical beauty: Elizabeth Taylor. 

She describes herself and Augie as “catastrophically wounded people who don’t express the depths of their pain because we don’t want to”. 

That line, in its grace and despair, could be said by Anderson of any of his artistic creations, or perhaps even of himself. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mkhwebane misses inquiry deadlines while lawyer bounces back after sudden hospitalisation
Maverick News

Mkhwebane misses inquiry deadlines while lawyer bounces back after sudden hospitalisation
Stellenbosch University convocation vote is a ‘win for transformation’ and ‘tolerance’
Maverick News

Stellenbosch University convocation vote is a ‘win for transformation’ and ‘tolerance’
Series of failures - Six months after Boksburg gas tanker explosion, families of 41 victims left with unanswered questions
Maverick News

Series of failures – Six months after Boksburg gas tanker explosion, families of 41 victims left with unanswered questions
Aaron Motsoaledi must take responsibility for Immigration Act mess - Lawyers for Human Rights
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi must take responsibility for Immigration Act mess – Lawyers for Human Rights
Putin blasts Wagner ‘traitors’ in late-night speech to nation after Prigozhin denies coup plot
Maverick News

Putin blasts Wagner ‘traitors’ in late-night speech to nation after Prigozhin denies coup plot

TOP READS IN SECTION

From Madiba to Mahler: Ben Zander’s inspired musical message to all South Africans
South Africa

From Madiba to Mahler: Ben Zander’s inspired musical message to all South Africans
The Casbah: A stunning tale of Durban’s city within a city
Maverick News

The Casbah: A stunning tale of Durban’s city within a city
2023 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

2023 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, and more from around the world
Stephen Hawking and I created his final theory of the cosmos – here’s what it reveals about the origins of time and life
Maverick Life

Stephen Hawking and I created his final theory of the cosmos – here’s what it reveals about the origins of time and life
The impact of emigration on familial bonds
Maverick Life

The impact of emigration on familial bonds

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.