Business Maverick

Business Maverick

UK to tame inflation with greedflation and public pay crackdown

UK to tame inflation with greedflation and public pay crackdown
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak observes a test made on vaping products during a visit to Kent Scientific Services on May 30, 2023 in West Malling, England. (Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
26 Jun 2023
0

The UK government is stepping up efforts to tame soaring inflation by threatening both a crackdown on corporate profiteering and another round of deep real-term cuts to public sector pay.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will meet industry regulators this week to discuss what can be done to stamp out so-called “greedflation” as firms take advantage of the crisis to raise prices.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also signalled on Sunday that he may take the unusual step of rejecting recommendations by the independent pay review bodies to screw down public sector wages once more.

The potential measures suggest a new twin-pronged assault on the UK’s stubborn inflation problem, with the government prepared to take action alongside the Bank of England.

Last week, the BOE raised rates by half a point to a 15-year high of 5%, its most aggressive move in months, following the fourth inflation shock in a row. After the vote, governor Andrew Bailey said businesses must stop trying to raise profit margins and workers needed to rein in pay demands.

Sunak conceded on Sunday that defeating inflation may cost him politically. Overriding the pay review bodies would risk further strikes but he told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show that “there is no alternative to stamping out inflation, inflation is the enemy”. 

The UK has already lost 4 million working days to strikes since the start of the year, the most since 1990. The prospect of further strikes over pay will only damage growth. Last week, the Office for National Statistics said a four-day junior doctors’ strike had weighed on the economy in April.

“There’s no point in me doing something that sounds popular and nice today – for example, on public sector pay, I would be giving with one hand and we would just be taking with the other through higher inflation and interest rates,” Sunak said.

“I’m going to do what I think is affordable, what I think is responsible. Now that may not always be popular in the short-term but it’s the right thing for the country.”

The measures come with the Conservative government trailing Labour in the polls by 25 points as it faces a barrage of problems — from the stickiest inflation in the Group of Seven advanced economies and crippling mortgage costs, to worker shortages and ailing growth. 

Analysis by the Labour party published on Sunday showed new mortgages for a typical UK household now cost over £2,000 a year more than in France and £800 a year more than in Germany and the Netherlands. 

Political damage

In a measure of the political damage being dealt by sky-high inflation, Labour has branded the high interest rates needed to address it the “Tory mortgage penalty.” Sunak is now at risk of missing his pledges to halve inflation, grow output and bring debt down this year.

Hunt will hold talks with the Competition and Markets Authority as well as the energy, water and communications watchdogs — Ofgem, Ofwat and Ofcom — on Wednesday. 

He has previously spoken with retailers as food prices have risen almost 19% in the past year. Sunak urged supermarkets to price “responsibly and fairly” but no further action was taken. Supermarket bosses will also appear before parliament on Tuesday when they will be asked about soaring food prices. 

Although BOE analysis suggests price gouging is not widespread, there may be isolated examples or emerging threats that are making it harder to tame prices. 

Government’s ‘contempt’

Unions were outraged by the suggestion that the government might override the pay review bodies, as their recommendations are already for sub-inflation rises and below levels many are demanding. 

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teachers union, said the government risked “demonstrating even more contempt for the teaching profession,” having signaled the proposals would be adopted.

The country remains in the grip of industrial action. Junior doctors last week announced plans for a five-day strike – the longest yet. 

Sunak, a multimillionaire, told the BBC that the BOE “is doing the right thing, and has my total support”. To homeowners he said: “We’ve got to hold our nerve.” The Scottish National Party’s Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn described the comment as insulting to those struggling to make ends meet and “peak millionaire Tory talk.”

The BOE is also under intense pressure for what many see as a failure to get on top of inflation quickly enough after prices took off in early 2022. 

Four members of the committee, including Governor Bailey and chief economist Huw Pill, speak publicly this week, when they are expected to set out why they shifted gear and whether a recession will be needed to tame inflation. The BOE will also publish the latest data on household interest rates, which are expected to show a big jump.

Sunak will also give more details about his NHS staffing plan, which he said would be “the largest expansion in training and workforce in the NHS’ history.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
Africa

Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Maverick News

National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Ramaphosa joins world leaders in publishing open letter pushing for inclusive, just ‘green transition’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa joins world leaders in publishing open letter pushing for inclusive, just ‘green transition’
Mpumalanga municipality fined R70m for Vaal River sewage pollution
South Africa

Mpumalanga municipality fined R70m for Vaal River sewage pollution
Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
Maverick News

Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders

TOP READS IN SECTION

Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
Business Maverick

Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Maverick News

National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Minister Ramokgopa claims 'major victories' on load shedding relief, pollution exemption and wage hikes
Maverick News

Minister Ramokgopa claims 'major victories' on load shedding relief, pollution exemption and wage hikes
After the Bell: The unintended consequences of harsher sanctions for the audit profession  
Maverick News

After the Bell: The unintended consequences of harsher sanctions for the audit profession  
Crypto and finance — something massive this way comes
World

Crypto and finance — something massive this way comes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.