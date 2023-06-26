Newsdeck

Sierra Leone elections

Sierra Leone election observers urge transparent tallying as unrest simmers

Sierra Leone election observers urge transparent tallying as unrest simmers
An official sits behind ballot boxes during the presidential and parliamentary elections, at a polling station in a school in Freetown, Sierra Leone, 24 June 2023. Some 3,4 million Sierra Leoneans citizens registered to vote have started voting in a general election in which incumbent President Julius Maada Bio is seeking a second and final term. EPA-EFE/IBRAHIM BARRIE
By Reuters
26 Jun 2023
0

Sierra Leone counted votes in a tense presidential election on Monday following violence and the death of an opposition party volunteer at the weekend, as international observers voiced concern about lack of transparency in the tallying of ballots.

Provisional results are expected within 48 hours of Saturday’s vote, in which incumbent President Julius Maada Bio ran for a second term against a backdrop of public frustration over growing economic hardship in the West African nation.

The head of the main All People’s Congress (APC) opposition party, Samuel Kamara, is seen as Bio’s main rival.

Police fired tear gas at supporters gathered at APC headquarters in the capital Freetown on Sunday after the crowd turned rowdy, police said in a statement.

A Reuters reporter inside the building found a woman without a pulse lying in a pool of blood under a window with a fist-sized hole in it.

The police did not comment on what happened to the woman. An APC spokesperson said on Monday that she was a party volunteer and that she had died.

The European Union’s election observation mission meanwhile said it was concerned about the “highly polarised political environment”, and called for transparent vote-counting to build trust in the election process.

The Carter Centre, a U.S.-based election monitoring group, flagged reports “indicating a lack of transparency during parts of the tabulation process”.

Sierra Leone’s electoral commission said it would respond later.

Many Sierra Leoneans fear more unrest could occur as results are announced, particularly if none of the 13 candidates secures 55% of the votes cast, a situation that would trigger a runoff between the top two.

Schools, offices and most shops were closed in Freetown on Monday. Security forces had cordoned off the APC offices and surrounding areas.

Sierra Leone has been on tenterhooks since unusually violent protests broke out last year over rising prices. Bio and Kamara reported small-scale attacks on their supporters before the election.

Both sides have called for calm. But Kamara questioned the independence of election officials before the poll, expressing concerns about the possibility of vote-rigging.

“Rest assured that I and the APC party would not and shall not accept any skewed, manipulated and unverified results,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

(Additional reporting by Umaru Fofana Writing by Sofia Christensen, Editing by William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
Maverick News

Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
Africa

Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
Ramaphosa joins world leaders in publishing open letter pushing for inclusive, just ‘green transition’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa joins world leaders in publishing open letter pushing for inclusive, just ‘green transition’
National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Maverick News

National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 17 June - 23 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 17 June – 23 June 2023
'Rust' armorer faces new charge of tampering with evidence
Newsdeck

'Rust' armorer faces new charge of tampering with evidence
Eleven candidates to run for president in Zimbabwe
Newsdeck

Eleven candidates to run for president in Zimbabwe
Keegan Bradley survives bumpy finish to win Travelers Championship
Newsdeck

Keegan Bradley survives bumpy finish to win Travelers Championship
Titanic tour leader loved risk and called safety a ‘pure waste’
Newsdeck

Titanic tour leader loved risk and called safety a ‘pure waste’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.