Maverick Citizen

SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

One Child One Family — giving children a voice and preventing harm

One Child One Family — giving children a voice and preventing harm
The One Child One Family event concluded with a balloon release. Attendees were encouraged to write a message with their wishes for children’s rights and safeguarding. (Photo: Busisiwe Mphapang)
By Takudzwa Pongweni
26 Jun 2023
0

The nonprofit organisation One Child One Family recently gave children a chance to creatively express their issues and rights. The organisation has also established networks to identify at-risk households to keep children safe.

On 20 June at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, children had a chance to creatively express themselves about their issues and rights. A drama piece focused on parents with substance abuse issues. 

The event was hosted by One Child One Family – Hope and Homes for Children South Africa, a nonprofit organisation. 

“The purpose of today is to provide a platform for the youth. We have a programme called Our Voices Matter, and in this programme, we look at creating platforms for youth to be able to exercise their freedom in an inclusive way, in a way that they can share whatever they feel in a respectful and responsible way,” said Melissa Cannell, operations manager at One Child One Family.

“There is a lot of learning happening in the community and it is amazing to see the energy when they are debating around critical issues.” 

one child one family

One Child One Family – Hope and Homes for Children South Africa recently held an event focused on child rights, protection and safeguarding. ‘Our vision is a world in which no children suffer institutional care and our mission is to catalyse the elimination of institutional care globally. Our goal is to position care reform for a deinstitutionalised child protection system as a human imperative by 2030,’ said Melissa Cannell. (Photo: Busisiwe Mphapang)

Awanda Godongwane from One Child One Family said that Our Voices Matter “is a programme where we grant young kids a platform to raise their voice, identify social challenges, and to actually propose solutions to responsible stakeholders like government, local municipality and community leaders”.

The organisation’s Thato Moeng said, “More than anything, we are giving kids the platform to express themselves, and not only what they want to say, but how they want to say it.” 

Not all children feel comfortable giving a speech, and some would rather voice their opinion through art or poetry. 

Early intervention model

One Child One Family also has an early intervention and prevention model to protect children, called AFS-Khusela. There are about 20 AFS-Khusela networks in communities all over Gauteng.

“AFS-Khusela is an early intervention and prevention model that empowers local community members to be able to identify cases before families get broken down. Our whole aim is that they address family breakdown, they work together with the department and social service professionals,” Cannell said.

“What they do is identify households that are in distress and at risk of breaking down, and then they refer to the Department of Social Development or any statutory body that is allocated within their community.”

one child one family

Attendees were encouraged to sign a pledge that called for the national government to implement the AFS-Khusela Prevention model nationally. (Photo: Busisiwe Mphapang)

Family strengthening is at the heart of these networks.

“What we have seen through this programme is that if we identify families that are on the brink of a breakdown and help them before they get there, children don’t need to be removed,” she said.

“In cases where children need to be removed, we have something set up, called temporary safety carers, in the community, so that children can still live ongoing active lives in their community which they know and are accustomed to.

“They do awareness campaigns, empower the youth to address critical issues and through that, we create these kinds of platforms.”

‘Children protection agents’

Zandile Thabethe, a member of the AFS-Khusela network in Meadowlands, Soweto, spoke about the community’s responsibility to ensure children are protected.

“Children are influenced by communities positively or negatively. As a community, we are responsible for child protection. Our vision is to enhance human wellbeing and help meet the basic and complex needs of all people, with a particular focus on those who are vulnerable, oppressed and riddled with poverty,” she said.

The AFS-Khusela network in Meadowlands has four other members, all women, who Thabethe describes as “children protection agents”. 

“We are the eyes and ears within our community on all matters related to the protection of children,” she said.

one child one family

Zandile Thabethe, a member of the AFS-Khusela Network in Meadowlands, Soweto spoke about the community’s responsibility to ensure children are protected. (Photo: Busisiwe Mphapang)

Thabethe said that their aim was not to separate the children from the family, but rather to identify problems affecting families. 

“In the area I am coming from, children are being exposed to drugs. From corner to corner, we have drug houses. I don’t know if I can say the law is failing us or the police are failing us because they know those houses, but they are doing nothing,” she said. 

Thabethe said that the AFS-Khusela network had to intervene in a case where parents were staying in a drug house with their 10-month-old baby.

“There are a lot of cases which are very bad and these affect our children, so we as AFS-Khusela are protecting those children,” she said.

A word from the department 

The Gauteng Department of Social Development had a participatory session with the children on child trafficking. Children were informed that the National Human Trafficking Hotline number is 0800 222 777, while the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre number is 0800 428 428.

Simphiwe Nzama, the assistant director of childcare services in the department, emphasised the importance of building a child-friendly environment that fosters long-term stability for children and protects them from harm.

“It is a good programme for kids and for the department as well. It is good in the sense that the children that are currently being admitted to the institutions do not belong to those institutions, they belong to their families.

“At some point, they have to go back to their families so I think the initiative that the department has with [One Child One Family] is preparing these children for the time they get to be reunited with their families so they will be able to adapt and adjust,” he said.  

Cannell said they hoped to expand the AFS-Khusela networks to 30 communities across the country.

“In Gauteng, we want to link up with the Children’s Parliament. We are really looking for platforms for children to be able to voice their opinions, but not just opinions about trivial things, but really opinions that link to their own protection and safeguarding.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
Africa

Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Maverick News

National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Mpumalanga municipality fined R70m for Vaal River sewage pollution
South Africa

Mpumalanga municipality fined R70m for Vaal River sewage pollution
Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
Business Maverick

Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
After a day of high drama, Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a deal with Putin, orders Wagner mercenary army U-turn
Maverick News

After a day of high drama, Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a deal with Putin, orders Wagner mercenary army U-turn

TOP READS IN SECTION

State Capture 2.0: The corruption warning lights are flashing on the SA political patronage system
Maverick News

State Capture 2.0: The corruption warning lights are flashing on the SA political patronage system
Mbalula warns Western Cape ANC: ‘You are fighting for nothing and yet the power is gone’ 
Maverick News

Mbalula warns Western Cape ANC: ‘You are fighting for nothing and yet the power is gone’ 
Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
Africa

Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
Cops target Cape Town security firm accused of having another business’s shotguns and pistols
Maverick News

Cops target Cape Town security firm accused of having another business’s shotguns and pistols
Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.