Bradley collected his second victory this season and sixth of his career with a 2-under 68 on Sunday, which moved him to 23 under for the tournament at TPC River Highlands. Leading up to the final 18 holes, the 37-year-old had carded rounds of 62, 63 and 64 to go into Sunday with a one-stroke lead.

Three birdies on the front nine and two more at Nos. 11 and 12 got Bradley to 5 under for the day. But bogeys at the par-5 13th hole, the par-4 14th and the par-3 16th nearly derailed him before he parred the last two holes.

Zac Blair, who notched Sunday’s low round at 8-under 62, and Brian Harman (64 on Sunday) were in hot pursuit of the lead and finished tied for second, three strokes behind Bradley at 20-under 260.

World No. 1 Scott Scheffler (65), Patrick Cantlay (67) and Chez Reavie (71), who entered the day one shot back of Bradley in second place, tied for fourth.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland fired a 6-under 64 and Denny McCarthy, who shot a 60 in the first round, tied for seventh at 18 under.

Bradley, a native of Woodstock, Vt., who attended this New England tournament during his childhood, also won the Zozo Championship on Oct. 16, 2022.

–Field Level Media