“We’re going to keep assessing the fallout of this weekend’s events and the implications for Russia and Ukraine. It is still too early to reach a definitive conclusion about where it is going,” he added.

Biden said he had told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that “no matter what happened in Russia,” the US and its allies would remain committed to Ukraine’s defense.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the mercenary Wagner Group, in an apparent rebellion took his forces to within 200 kilometers (124 miles) of Moscow on Saturday. Prigozhin was seeking the ouster of Putin’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, and other top officials, accusing them of mishandling the invasion of Ukraine and of attempting to “destroy” his Wagner group.

Putin denounced the moves as “treason” and threatened punishment. But Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered a deal in which Prigozhin ended the revolt in return for Putin letting him travel to Belarus and dropping criminal charges against Wagner fighters.

Prigozhin broke his silence Monday, saying he had no intention of ousting Putin’s government.

The dramatic events from the uprising have left the US and Europe trying to determine what spurred the unprecedented challenge to Putin’s authority, the consequences of the deal between him and Prigozhin, and the impact on Ukraine, which has launched a counteroffensive to retake land lost to Russia in its invasion.