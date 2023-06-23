The impact of wearable technology on both our personal and professional lives is already evident. These devices seamlessly integrate with our existing smartphones and tablets, enabling us to effortlessly monitor and track our health and fitness levels.

By embracing wearable technology, we gain access to a wealth of health-related data, including heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, calories burned, and more. Moreover, these devices can serve as early warning systems, alerting us to potential health issues. They can notify us when we’re sleep-deprived or lacking proper nutrition, factors that significantly affect our overall well-being.

While it may seem like everyone should have a wearable device, many still believe that they are unaffordable. However, times have changed. Today, there are affordable and reliable options available, packed with amazing technologies, without breaking the bank or wasting money on unnecessary features.

Take Xiaomi, for example. It offers a range of wearable products that cater to beginners or those who simply want to monitor the essentials without overspending. They also provide options for enthusiasts who seek the best the market has to offer.

Perfect for every user

The Redmi Smart Band 2 allows users to take control of their health and fitness – in fact, no device on the market offers this many features at such an affordable price point. It is fitted with a spacious 1.47″ TFT display, ensuring easy readability while users are on the move. Whether they are checking their heart rate during a run or reading messages on their way to work, the large screen enables them to access all the information they need with a simple flick of the wrist.

It’s also crammed with 30+ fitness modes, including outdoor running, yoga, and hiking, so users can pursue their fitness goals with precision, and easily track their exercise duration, calories burned, and heart rate at a glance. It comes with Mi Fitness App, is compatible with STRAVA and Apple Health, and features high-precision sensors to continuously monitor heart rate, oxygen saturation levels, and sleep patterns.

Its 210mAh LiPo battery delivers up to six days of rigorous use, which can be stretched to 14 days of normal use, ensuring long-lasting performance, and charging the device is effortless, thanks to its magnetic charging port. It boasts a 5ATM water resistance rating, providing added protection in wet environments. Its ultra-thin and lightweight design not only looks stylish but also offers a comfortable fit.

Finally, wearers can choose from a wide range of band faces to match their mood or personal style, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the device.

Enhanced alerts

For those seeking more features at a slightly higher, yet totally accessible price point, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 offers an exceptional experience with its 1.62″ AMOLED display. This vibrant screen ensures effortless readability and control, allowing users to easily view dates and times through its always-on mode. With this feature, there’s no need to lift the wrist or use fingers to check the time.

The Smart Band 7 takes visual experiences to new heights with advanced graphic rendering and smoother animation effects. This enhances both the exclusive dynamic band faces and customised ones, providing a visually stunning display. Each UI interface has been meticulously redesigned and enhanced to highlight key information and numbers relevant to the user’s specific needs.

With over 110 sports modes, the Smart Band 7 offers an extensive range of options for tracking activities. Users can monitor calorie burn, track heart rate changes, and measure workouts with precision. In addition to monitoring heart rate throughout the day, sleep patterns, and blood oxygen saturation, this device takes an extra step by alerting users with vibrations if their blood oxygen level drops too low.

The Smart Band 7 is also accompanied by the Mi Fitness App, ensuring seamless integration with popular platforms such as STRAVA and Apple Health.

Revolutionizing wearables

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite revolutionizes the world of wearables, catering to various fitness activities such as home workouts, gym sessions, daily runs, and even swimming training. Its high-resolution 1.55″ touch display offers a visually immersive experience. It, too, comes with Mi Fitness App, and is compatible with STRAVA & Apple Health.

With 17 professional modes, including HIIT and Yoga, users have everything they need to stay fit and active, all at an incredibly competitive price. Additionally, it offers nearly 100 extended workout modes to suit every preference.

What sets the Redmi Watch 2 Lite apart is its built-in GNSS chipset, which enhances performance and enables more precise position tracking. Equipped with four major global positioning systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS, this smartwatch ensures accurate and reliable location data.

Its all-day health monitoring has sensors for all-day heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking for peace of mind, and its battery lasts up to 10 days under typical usage.

Improved connectivity, convenience

Finally, the Xiaomi Watch S1 comes with a whopping 19 professional modes, including HIIT and an Elliptical machine, as well as nearly 100 extended workout modes to offer even more options. Its Dual-band positioning technology gives users faster positioning and much more accurate routing for their runs.

This device also promises improved battery life and even enables Bluetooth phone calls, Dual-band GPS, and NFT cashless payments. It boasts a stylish metal bezel build, multi-channel PPG bio-sensors, and even Alexa Voice assistant.

Considering all these features, its price is very accessible to most users, and like the other devices mentioned, comes with Mi Fitness App, and is compatible with STRAVA and Apple Health, and more.

Don't miss out, get your Xiaomi Watch S1 from Takealot today.All devices are available online from Takealot, or in-store at Incredible Connection, HiFiCorp, and Makro. DM