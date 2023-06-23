Business Maverick

Business Maverick

TikTok ban? Not at Cannes, where advertisers embrace the app

TikTok ban? Not at Cannes, where advertisers embrace the app
The TikTok stage at the Carlton hotel during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France. (Photo: Mark Bergen/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
23 Jun 2023
0

TikTok Inc.’s political troubles seemed far away in Cannes, where advertising executives swarmed the short video app’s booth at a week-long industry extravaganza in Southern France. 

The company opened a pop-up stage at the glitzy Carlton hotel, its largest presence to date at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Under a marquee where visitors listened to a live DJ and sipped rosé, marketers showed little concern over the threat of bans or calls to split TikTok from its Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd. Many said they plan to send more business to the platform.

“We want to be where the eyeballs are,” Dani Benowitz, US president of the ad agency Magna Global, said on Wednesday at TikTok’s stage. Shyam Venugopal, a senior vice president at PepsiCo Inc., described the app as a “marquee partner”.

That’s a marked contrast with the way US officials speak about TikTok’s security risks and powerful algorithms. On Thursday the company announced that its longtime public face, chief operating officer V. Pappas, was stepping down, and it named Walt Disney Co. veteran Zenia Mucha as communications chief.
France is one of several countries this year that banned the app for public employees. Yannick Bolloré, the chief executive officer for French media giant Havas Group, said his clients were seeing “a lot of traction” on TikTok, dismissing the idea that the app only appealed to teenagers. “It’s perceived as being a platform which is used by kids. But in fact, it’s much more general,” he said in an interview.  

Bolloré also works with ByteDance in China, where he said Havas Group is continuing to invest in its operation there. He said this expansion hasn’t faced political problems. “We try not to get engaged in politics,” he added. 

TikTok is expected to generate more revenue from ads in the US this year than rival social media sites Snapchat and Twitter, according to Insider Intelligence. That huge growth comes only a few years after the app began introducing ads. Qustodio, a maker of parental control software, analysed 400,000 family accounts for TechCrunch and found that American teenagers and kids spent an average of 99 minutes a day on TikTok in 2021, compared with 61 minutes on YouTube.

The platform’s appeal centres on its popularity and stable of young stars. Neil Waller, co-founder of influencer marketing firm Whalar, said spending on TikTok’s online personalities is starting to catch up to the amount pouring onto larger platforms. Brands that use his service, which works with about 30,000 online creators, now spend about as much for online stars to market products on TikTok as they do on YouTube and Instagram. “It surprised us, too,” Waller said. 

In recent years, both Instagram and YouTube have raced to copy TikTok’s short-form video features. In a way, that may have helped marketers stick with TikTok despite the threat of it being cut down by politicians. As the tech platforms become more similar, online creators can easily jump from one to the next. That’s also given marketers more comfort spending on TikTok, said Waller. If the app disappears, advertisers can easily take the same ad campaigns and strategies elsewhere.

“They’re not so worried about the switching costs,” said Waller. “We’ll pick it up and carry on to the next thing.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Parliament is incapable of preventing another State Capture bid, says Chief Justice Zondo
Maverick News

Parliament is incapable of preventing another State Capture bid, says Chief Justice Zondo
Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane called to account for series of racism, mismanagement and interference accusations
Maverick News

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane called to account for series of racism, mismanagement and interference accusations
Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA
Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
Business Maverick

Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
Cops target Cape Town security firm accused of having another business’s shotguns and pistols
Maverick News

Cops target Cape Town security firm accused of having another business’s shotguns and pistols

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zimbabwean Exemption Permits - what you need to know
South Africa

Zimbabwean Exemption Permits – what you need to know
Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
Business Maverick

Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
MTN’s battle with the operator of its cellphone towers in SA intensifies
Maverick News

MTN’s battle with the operator of its cellphone towers in SA intensifies
Ex-Steinhoff CEO hit by arrest warrant after trial no-show
Business Maverick

Ex-Steinhoff CEO hit by arrest warrant after trial no-show
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.