White-faced whistling ducks take to the sky over Machaniwa Pan, Gonarezhou National Park, Zimbabwe. Photographer: Jacky du Plessis
When your aftershave offends the helicopter crew and you are being “Aired”. Photographer: Cecil Thompson
Surfer with his dancing shadow. Photographer: Toya Louw
Sunrise over Sodwana bay. Photographer: Ruth Davidge
Sunday morning View of the Umhlanga Lighthouse from the Oyster box breakfast balcony. Photographer: Marc Black
Solstice sunset and the surfer. Photographer: Anneen Steyn-Durand
Sand, sea and the Berg !! Cape Town at its best! Photographer: Mark Cromhout @cromhout_views
Pretty eyelashes. Photographer: Heather von Heynitz
Peaceful Serenity after the rain. Photographer: Faron Williams
Paint Brush Lily. Photographer: Judy Bell
One day son, all this will be yours! Photographer: Grant Bushby
Old Gargo pickup at Canon Roadhouse near Hobas, Namibia. Photographer: Neville Lance
Not even a rainy day disappoints in the Kruger – a Woodlands Kingfisher and its meal. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom
Namib-Naukluft-Park near Sossusvlei. Photographer: Thandeka Cochrane
Madikwe elephants. Photographer: Declan Hofmeyr
In the detail – Leopard cub. Photographer: Ross Couper
Eiffel, onion domes and dramatic sky. Photographer: Gerrie Bosman
Cape Town mid winter sunny day reprieve. Photographer: Claire Meagher
Camps Bay never looked so good in winter. Photographer: Peter Fischer
“We don’t like what we see”. Photographer: Elsa Jonker