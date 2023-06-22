Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Ukraine hits bridge linking Crimea to mainland in blow to Russian supply route

Ukraine hits bridge linking Crimea to mainland in blow to Russian supply route
Servicemen of Ukraine's 30th Independent Mechanized Brigade fire a self-propelled gun 2S3 towards Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, 21 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
By Reuters
22 Jun 2023
0

KYIV, June 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian missiles struck one of the few bridges linking the Crimea Peninsula with the Ukrainian mainland early on Thursday, cutting one of the main supply routes for Russian occupation forces in southern Ukraine as Kyiv pushes to drive them out.

Vladimir Saldo, the head of the Russian-installed administration in occupied parts of Ukraine’s Kherson province, released video of himself on the Chonhar road bridge, where craters had been blasted through the asphalt.

“Another meaningless act perpetrated by the Kyiv regime on orders from London. It solves nothing as far as the special military operation is concerned,” he said, vowing to repair the bridge and restore traffic.

He threatened to retaliate by targeting a bridge linking neighbouring Moldova to NATO-member Romania: “A very serious response is coming very soon.”

The Chonhar bridge hit overnight is one of just a handful of access roads to Crimea, which is linked to the Ukrainian mainland by a narrow isthmus.

Alternative routes require hours-long detours over roads in poor condition. Russia’s RIA new agency quoted Russian-installed transport officials in Crimea as saying repairing it could take weeks.

The bridge is beyond range of the battlefield rockets Ukraine has used for a year, but within reach of newly deployed weapons such as British and French air-launched cruise missiles, allowing Kyiv to hit logistics routes Russia had deemed safe just weeks ago.

 

‘PSYCHOLOGICAL IMPACT’

The strike was “a blow to the military logistics of the occupiers,” said Yuriy Sobolevsky, a Ukrainian official on the governing body for the Kherson region.

“The psychological impact on the occupiers and the occupying power is even more important. There is no place on the territory of Kherson region where they can feel safe,” he said.

Russian investigators said four missiles had been fired by Ukrainian forces at the bridge, the RIA news agency reported. It quoted a spokesman for military investigators as saying that markings found on the remains of one of the missiles suggested it had been made in France.

Ukraine is attacking Russian supply lines to disrupt Moscow’s defence of occupied territory in the south, where Kyiv is in the early stages of its most ambitious counteroffensive of the war.

Kyiv says it has recaptured eight villages so far, but it has yet to commit the bulk of its forces to the fight and its advancing troops have yet to reach the main Russian defensive lines.

In its latest update on the fighting, Ukraine’s military reported “partial success” in the southeast and east.

Troops were reinforcing positions they reached after attacking towards the villages of Rivnopil and Staromayorske, said General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovaliov, referring to settlements in a Russian-held area where Ukrainian forces pushing south have so far captured four villages.

He also described fierce fighting in the east, where Ukraine says it has been holding off Russian attacks.

Russia says it has fended off the Ukrainian counterattack and inflicted heavy casualties, which Ukraine denies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that progress has been slow so far, but says his troops are advancing cautiously into heavily mined and well-defended areas to minimise losses.

Zelensky on Thursday accused Russia of planning a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which is in Russian-held territory near the front line. Moscow denied any such plan.

By Tom Balmforth

(Reporting by Reuters bureauxWriting by Peter Graff; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mkhwebane’s R10m payday only months away while impeachment inquiry silently continues
Maverick News

Mkhwebane’s R10m payday only months away while impeachment inquiry silently continues
Fearful witness gives explosive testimony against former deputy president Mabuza
South Africa

Fearful witness gives explosive testimony against former deputy president Mabuza
Zimbabwean Exemption Permits - what you need to know
South Africa

Zimbabwean Exemption Permits – what you need to know
Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment
Newsdeck

Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment
Noises detected in search for Titanic sub as oxygen dwindles
Maverick News

Noises detected in search for Titanic sub as oxygen dwindles

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment
Newsdeck

Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment
I have a picture for you! 11 June - 18 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 June – 18 June 2023
Titanic tourist sub missing for third day as search teams race clock
World

Titanic tourist sub missing for third day as search teams race clock
Titanic tour leader loved risk and called safety a ‘pure waste’
Newsdeck

Titanic tour leader loved risk and called safety a ‘pure waste’
Offices, Shops Could Hold Answers to South Africa’s Power Woes
Newsdeck

Offices, Shops Could Hold Answers to South Africa’s Power Woes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.