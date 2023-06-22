PHOTO ESSAY
Citrusdal hit hard by heavy Western Cape rains, floods
Lashing rains battered the Western Cape between 14 and 19 June, causing mudslides, flooding and the displacement of many residents. The small town of Citrusdal, known for producing oranges, was cut off for days after the Olifants River washed away the main entrance from the N7 leading into the town.
When our team arrived a few days after the initial flooding, the road was still closed. All bridges over the Olifants River had been washed away.
The only access was via a narrow gravel road from Clanwilliam that meandered precariously across the mountain along the river. It took more than 90 minutes to get to the town.
None of the shops had electricity and the streets were full of people milling about, unsure of what to do. Most of the citrus trees alongside the Olifants River were under water.
Flying over the area on a food drop-off with Gift of the Givers, sections of the swollen river came into view. Food parcels and blankets were delivered to those whose access to the N7 had been cut off. DM
