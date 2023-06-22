Maverick Life

Annual nude winter solstice swim in Hobart, Australia, and more from around the world

A reported 2000 swimmers participated in the annual nude winter solstice swim during Hobart's Dark Mofo festival at Long Beach in Hobart, Australia 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ETHAN JAMES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
By Maverick Life Editors
22 Jun 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Swimmers participate in the annual nude winter solstice swim during Hobart’s Dark Mofo festival at Long Beach in Hobart, Australia 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS

A small group of swimmers participating in the annual nude winter solstice swim during Hobart’s Dark Mofo festival at Long Beach in Hobart, Australia 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS

A drone shot of participants in the annual nude winter solstice swim during Hobart’s Dark Mofo festival at Long Beach in Hobart, Australia 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS

Swimmers participate in the annual nude winter solstice swim during Hobart’s Dark Mofo festival at Long Beach in Hobart, Australia 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS

Swimmers take a sunrise dip at Bronte Beach’s sea pool on June 22, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. The mercury has dipped to historic lows in Sydney in recent days, with the coldest morning in over a decade on Wednesday, at 5.2 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Revellers paddle as they participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Taipei, Taiwan, on 22 June 2023. The Dragon Boat Festival, also named Duanwu Festival, falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar in honour of Qu Yuan, an ancient Chinese poet and statesman. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Revellers paddle as they participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Taipei, Taiwan, on 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Caroline Bonde Holm of Denmark competes in the Women’s Pole Vault during the Athletics European Team Championships at the 2023 European Games in Chorzow, Poland, on 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa

Grace Casey of Ireland competes in the Women’s Javelin Throw – Division 3 during day three of the European Games 2023 at Silesian Stadium on June 22, 2023, in Silesia, Poland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Giorgi Mujaridze of Georgia competes in the Men’s Shot Put Div.3 during day three of the European Games 2023 at Silesian Stadium on June 22, 2023, in Silesia, Poland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia competes in the Men’s Discus Throw during the Athletics European Team Championships at the 2023 European Games in Chorzow, Poland, on 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) participates in a yoga class during the observation of International Yoga Day on the grounds of United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

People participate in a yoga class held in Times Square on the Summer Solstice, the 21st annual event, in New York, New York, USA, 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

An Aymara shaman raises his hands to receive the sun’s rays during the celebration of the Chaco Amazonian Andean New Year 5531, in the pre-Hispanic citadel of Tiahuanaco, Bolivia, on 21 June 2023. Bolivian authorities welcomed the first rays of the sun with their palms up to welcome the Andean New Year 5531, amid native dances and ancestral rituals of thanks to Pachamama or Mother Earth. EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS

An Aymara woman receives the sun’s rays during the celebration of the Chaco Amazonian Andean New Year 5531, in the pre-Hispanic citadel of Tiahuanaco, Bolivia, early 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS

Aymara and Quechua natives burn an offering to Pachamama during the celebration of the Chaco Amazonian Andean New Year 5531, in the pre-Hispanic citadel of Tiahuanaco, Bolivia, early 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS

Servicemen of Ukraine’s 30th Independent Mechanized Brigade fire a self-propelled gun 2S3 towards Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, 21 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Firefighters work at the site of an explosion in Yinchuan, in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China, 21 June 2023. The death toll from an explosion which ripped through a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan, capital of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on 21 June, has risen to 31, local authorities said 22 June. The blast happened on a busy street, due to a leakage of liquefied petroleum gas from the operating area of a barbecue restaurant. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Wang Peng

People walk past the setting sun on the Summer Solstice Day, the longest day of the year, in Peshawar, Pakistan, on 21 June 2023. The summer solstice, also known as Festival solstice or midsummer, occurs when one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. June 21 will be the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and officially the beginning of the summer season, even as heat waves have been a rampant phenomenon for several weeks. The astronomical phenomenon is due to Earth’s axial tilt, which is highest on this day. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Models walk the runway during the Bluemarble Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s collection by Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 21 June 2023. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collections runs in Paris from 20 to 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Models are seen backstage before the Walter Van Beirendonck Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Smile coach Keiko Kawano teaches students at a smile training course in Tokyo, Japan, on 22 June 2023. Keiko Kawano’s company Egaoiku, or ‘Smiling Education’, has seen an increase in demand as many people unmask following the easing of COVID-19 safety measures. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Smile coach Keiko Kawano teaches a man at a smile training course in Tokyo, Japan, on 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A woman photographs a portrait of Queen Elizabeth I during a media preview of revamped National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, 21 June 2023. The National Portrait Gallery will re-open to the public on 22 June 2023 after the most extensive transformation since 1896. The collection has been re-hung and a new visitor entrance added. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Busts are displayed during a media preview of revamped National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Indigenous cultural performers perform a smoking ceremony during the Queensland Cricket’s Reconciliation Action Plan Announcement at Allan Border Field on June 22, 2023, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images for Cricket Australia)

Linda Caicedo of Colombia controls the ball during an international friendly soccer match between the national women’s team of Colombia and Panama at Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Colombia, 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Linda Caicedo (R) of Colombia vies for the ball with Wendy Natis of Panama during an international friendly soccer match between the national women’s team of Colombia and Panama at Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Colombia, 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR DM

