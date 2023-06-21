Newsdeck

RUSSIA

Putin says Russia’s new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a government meeting on the development of inland water transport at the North River Terminal in Moscow, Russia, 20 June 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and authorities of the regions through which the Moscow Canal passes to begin work on its reconstruction no later than 2025. Vladimir Putin instructed the government to jointly determine the priority sections of waterways for navigation by the regions. He stressed that it is extremely important to provide all conditions for the development of passenger transportation by water transport, and for this it is necessary to form a route network. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
By Reuters
21 Jun 2023
MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's new generation of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads, would soon be deployed for combat duty.

In a speech to new graduates of military academies, Putin stressed the importance of Russia’s “triad” of nuclear forces that can be launched from land, sea or air.

“The most important task here is the development of the nuclear triad, which is a key guarantee of Russia’s military security and global stability,” he said.

“Already about half of the units and formations of the Strategic Missile Forces are equipped with the latest Yars systems, and the troops are being re-equipped with modern missile systems with the Avangard hypersonic warhead.”

The first Sarmat launchers would be put on combat duty “in the near future”, Putin said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

