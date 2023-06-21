Sponsored Content

Daily-Maverick-Podcast-Promo-1500x500-andrew

SPONSORED CONTENT

Siv Ngesi talks finding your inspiration, and failing forward as he sweats it out with Andrew Rothschild, motivational speaker, Co-founder and owner of Sweat 1000. From self belief, the right support system and good old fashioned hard work. Workshop17 making your Worklife Matter.

Siv Ngesi talks finding your inspiration, and failing forward as he sweats it out with Andrew Rothschild, motivational speaker, Co-founder and owner of Sweat 1000. From self belief, the right support system and good old fashioned hard work. Workshop17 making your Worklife Matter. 

2022_07_20_PLATFORM_BADGES Apple Podcasts
2022_07_20_PLATFORM_BADGES Apple Podcasts
2022_07_20_PLATFORM_BADGES Spotify Podcasts
2022_07_20_PLATFORM_BADGES Spotify Podcasts
2022_07_20_PLATFORM_BADGES Google Podcasts
2022_07_20_PLATFORM_BADGES Google Podcasts

Share to Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Share to Email App Email App Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp
Hide

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted