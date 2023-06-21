Maverick Life

Maverick Life

International Day of Yoga, and more from around the world

International Day of Yoga, and more from around the world
Yoga practitioners take part in a mass yoga session organised by the High Commission of India at Batu Caves on June 21, 2023 in Gombak, Selangor, Malaysia. The event was held as part of the 9th International Day of Yoga. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
21 Jun 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A yoga practitioner performs a headstand in front of Batu Caves on June 21, 2023, in Gombak, Selangor, Malaysia. The event was held as part of the 9th International Day of Yoga. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)

People practice yoga in the early morning at a venue on the outskirts of the Alexandra township on International Yoga Day in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 21 June 2023. The yogis are part of the Stretch Education NGO that is teaching future teachers and leaders the importance of time on the yoga mat and its benefits. The NGO works with the youth in one of the country’s oldest and most stressed townships. International Yoga Day is celebrated annually around the world on 21 June. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Indian students perform yoga at a school to mark International Yoga Day, in Chennai, India, 21 June 2023. International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21 June worldwide, since the United Nations (UN) declared it as the International Day of Yoga after adopting a resolution proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Indian yoga enthusiast performs advanced yoga asanas in front of Vidhana Soudha, the State Legislature of Karnataka, on the International Day of Yoga, in Bangalore, India, 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian people perform yoga to mark International Yoga Day near the India Gate in New Delhi, India, 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A girl reacts as the sun rises on the Summer Solstice from behind a rocky crest filled with astronomical stone markers at the ancient megalithic observatory of Kokino, North Macedonia, early 21 June 2023. The observatory used the method of stationary observation, marking the positions of the sun at the winter and summer solstice, as well as the equinox. The observatory, located about 80 km northeast of Skopje, dates back more than 4.000 years. Kokino has been nominated to be included on UNESCO’s World Heritage Site list. The importance of the site was confirmed by US space agency NASA, which placed it on its list of ancient observatories. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Girls look on as the sun rises on the Summer Solstice from behind a rocky crest filled with astronomical stone markers at the ancient megalithic observatory of Kokino, North Macedonia, early 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Visitors welcome the sun at Stonehenge on June 21, 2023, in Wiltshire, England. In the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year falls on the 21st of June. This day is often referred to as the Summer Solstice or Midsummer’s Day. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Visitors welcome the sun at Stonehenge on June 21, 2023, in Wiltshire, England. In the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year falls on the 21st of June. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

People wait for the sun to rise to make the Summer Solstice at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, 21 June 2023. Each year people gather at the site, believed by some to be the Avalon of Arthurian legend, to celebrate sunrise on the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Young Yemenis play soccer at a field of a neighbourhood during the annual school vacation in Sana’a, Yemen, 20 June 2023. Young people and children are playing football matches in neighborhoods since most local clubs have been closed and the national football league has been suspended in war-ridden Yemen after the war broke out in the Arab country in 2015. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Balinese people transport a temple structure, in which the dead body is placed, as they walk in a procession during the grand royal cremation of King Denpasar IX, Ida Tjokorda Ngurah Jambe Pemecutan, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 21 June 2023. Cremation is an essential rite of passage for Balinese Hindus, as it is considered a means of releasing the soul from the body so that it can be reincarnated. Ida Tjokorda Ngurah Jambe Pemecutan died at the age of 80 of natural causes. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Models parade down Pont Neuf Bridge during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

A replica of the Stonehenge stones titled “Carhenge” is seen after the gates open to the public on Day 1 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 21, 2023, in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

People arrive at the Glastonbury Festival as heavy rain falls in Pilton, Somerset, Britain, 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

A reveller wears a t-shirt reading “God Hates Tories” on Day 1 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 21, 2023, in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A general view as runners and riders compete in the Queen Mary’s Stakes during day two of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2023, in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A race-goer in a colourful hat attends day one of Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 20 June 2023. Royal Ascot is Britain’s most valuable horse race meeting and social event running daily from 20 – 24 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A race-goer attends day one of Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 20 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A race-goer attends day one of Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 20 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Race-goers attend day one of Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 20 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Race-goers during day one of Royal Ascot, in Ascot, Britain, 20 June 2032. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Racegoers stand on a flower bed in the hope to see King Charles III arriving with Queen Camilla in The Royal Procession during day two of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2023, in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

King Charles III arrives with Queen Camilla in The Royal Procession during day two of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2023, in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

(L-R) Drag artists Fussy Lo Mein, Nina Reznick and Donald Gallagher join the action group Rise and Resist to protest outside of Fox News headquarters, critiquing the American conservative cable television news channel’s harmful treatment of transgender children and drag shows, in New York, New York, USA, 20 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

People in traditional costumes arrive for the visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Germany, at Munich Residence in Munich, Germany, on 20 June 2023. Li Qiang arrived in Munich after his official visit to Berlin. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

An Indian devotee performs a holy dance near a holy chariot bearing Lord Jagannatha during Rath Yatra, or the Chariot Journey Festival, in Kolkata, Eastern India, on 20 June 2023. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian devotees perform a holy dance near a holy chariot bearing Lord Jagannatha during Rath Yatra, or the Chariot Journey Festival, in Kolkata, Eastern India, on 20 June 2023. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A police officer holds an umbrella at the Lost and Found Center of the Metropolitan Police Department in Tokyo, Japan, 19 June 2023 (issued 20 June 2023). During the rainy season, it is estimated that some 2,000 umbrellas per rainfall are forgotten in trains, especially on subways. EPA-EFE/JIJI

Israeli settlers look at a bullet hole in the gas station kiosk where the shooting attack took place, outside the Israeli settlement of Eli in the West Bank, 21 June 2023. Four people were killed in a Palestinian shooting attack on 20 June at a gas station at the entrance to the Israeli settlement of Eli. One of the shooters was shot dead by an armed civilian and the second shooter was caught and killed by security forces, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment
Newsdeck

Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment
‘Significant irregularities’ in Western Cape’s R282m Royal Security tender – court filings
South Africa

‘Significant irregularities’ in Western Cape’s R282m Royal Security tender – court filings
What it felt like to be grounded in Poland on Ramaphosa’s African peace mission
Maverick News

What it felt like to be grounded in Poland on Ramaphosa’s African peace mission
Titanic tourist sub missing for third day as search teams race clock
World

Titanic tourist sub missing for third day as search teams race clock
Resistance to change: SA’s coal lobby pushes back against green transition
South Africa

Resistance to change: SA’s coal lobby pushes back against green transition

TOP READS IN SECTION

The impact of emigration on familial bonds
Maverick Life

The impact of emigration on familial bonds
Stephen Hawking and I created his final theory of the cosmos – here’s what it reveals about the origins of time and life
Maverick Life

Stephen Hawking and I created his final theory of the cosmos – here’s what it reveals about the origins of time and life
A soldier faints from the heat at Windsor Castle, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

A soldier faints from the heat at Windsor Castle, and more from around the world
Wind pump safari in the Karoo Highlands
South Africa

Wind pump safari in the Karoo Highlands
The annual Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

The annual Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, and more from around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.