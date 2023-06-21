Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Biden biodiesel quotas scorned by manufacturers of plant-based fuel

Biden biodiesel quotas scorned by manufacturers of plant-based fuel
Storage tanks stand at the Imperium Grays Harbor LLC biodiesel plant in Aberdeen, Washington, U.S., on Friday, May 15, 2009. The plant, opened in August 2007, is capable of producing 100 million gallons of biodiesel fuel from canola oil, soy and other crops. Photographer: CARLOS JAVIER SANCHEZ/Bloomberg News
By Bloomberg
21 Jun 2023
0

The Biden administration dealt a blow to manufacturers of bio and renewable diesel by setting federal quotas for the plant-based fuel that advocates say ignore a surge in production and a wave of investment in new manufacturing facilities.

Under a regulation released on Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency in 2023 is requiring the use of 2.82 billion gallons of biomass-based diesel, generally made from soybean and canola oil — a 2.2% increase over the 2.76 billion gallons mandated last year. The mandates, including those for 2024 and 2025, are well below the increase sought by producers.

Soybean oil, a key feedstock in making biomass-based diesel, plunged 7% in Chicago to the daily price limit set by the exchange.

Overall, the EPA will require a record amount of renewable fuel to be mixed into gasoline and diesel over the next three years — up to 22.33 billion gallons in 2025. Even so, biodiesel makers have warned the White House that a surge in US production warrants much higher targets and that multi-billion-dollar investments in renewable diesel capacity hang in the balance. 

The EPA rule undercuts certainty for clean fuel producers, oilseed processors, fuel distributors and marketers who “have all made significant investments to grow the industry rapidly over the next several years,” said Kurt Kovarik, vice president of federal affairs for the Clean Fuels Alliance America. “The industry responded to signals from the Biden administration and Congress aiming to rapidly decarbonize US fuel markets,” he said, but “the volumes EPA finalised today are not high enough to support those goals.” 

The closely watched quotas have long been a source of tension for Republican and Democratic presidents as they seek to balance often-competing oil refining and agricultural interests. President Joe Biden campaigned on promises to promote corn-based ethanol, but his administration has put muscle into a push for electric vehicles that could limit the market for all liquid fuels, whether made from plants or petroleum. The latest quotas have united a range of stakeholders in opposition, including biodiesel and ethanol producers, rural farm interests and oil refiners.

EPA administrator Michael S. Regan defended the plan, saying in a news release it “reflects our efforts to ensure stability of the program for years to come, protect consumers from high fuel costs, strengthen the rural economy, support domestic production of cleaner fuels and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions”.

The agency is limiting the amount of conventional ethanol that could be used to fulfill quotas in 2024 and 2025 to 15 billion gallons each of those years — a reduction from the 15.25 billion gallon target it had proposed earlier and a defeat for makers of the corn-based fuel.

The change reflects updated government data forecasting a substantial decline in liquid fuel consumption, including 2025 gasoline demand that’s more than 5% below last year’s baseline, said Benjamin Salisbury, director of research at Height Capital Markets. With that lower demand, in practice, the 15 billion gallon ethanol target actually could demand higher blending rates, he told clients in a research note.

Even so, Emily Skor, chief executive officer of the Growth Energy ethanol advocacy group, said the EPA was lowering its ambition for conventional biofuels in a way that “runs counter to the direction set by Congress and will needlessly slow progress toward this administration’s climate goals.”

The EPA’s decision to jettison a controversial proposal to expand the Renewable Fuel Standard program to incorporate electric vehicle charging was cheered by some refiners. But Chet Thompson, president of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association, said the final conventional biofuel targets are still “unachievable.” And the Fueling American Jobs Coalition representing some independent refiners and workers blasted the plan, saying it pushes ethanol blending levels too high, will foster “astronomically high” costs for compliance credits and “endangers tens of thousands of union jobs and our nation’s energy security”.

The EPA is also laying out plans to step up government oversight of the generation and trading of credits used to prove compliance with the biofuel requirements.

The quotas have taken on a new dimension for US renewable diesel producers, whose margins increasingly depend on the price of those credits.

Nevertheless, Darling Ingredients Inc., which through its Diamond Green Diesel partnership with Valero Energy Corp. is the top US producer of renewable diesel, said it was poised to benefit from the mandates. “We believe this is a positive for Darling,” company spokeswoman Suann Guthrie said by email.

More than 20 renewable diesel production facilities are proposed or under construction in the US, and studies show there are sufficient feedstocks available to supply them, said Michael McAdams, president of the Advanced Biofuels Association. 

Some analysts emphasised renewable diesel producers have room to grow, including by exceeding the EPA’s targets. 

Ken Morrison, a St. Louis-based independent commodity trader, said he doesn’t foresee the quotas hindering plans to expand US renewable diesel production. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Significant irregularities’ in Western Cape’s R282m Royal Security tender – court filings
South Africa

‘Significant irregularities’ in Western Cape’s R282m Royal Security tender – court filings
What it felt like to be grounded in Poland on Ramaphosa’s African peace mission
Maverick News

What it felt like to be grounded in Poland on Ramaphosa’s African peace mission
Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment
Newsdeck

Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment
Titanic tourist sub missing for third day as search teams race clock
World

Titanic tourist sub missing for third day as search teams race clock
Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
Maverick News

Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage

TOP READS IN SECTION

Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Maverick News

Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector
South Africa

Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector
Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
DM168

Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom
DM168

Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.