Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Apple illegally interrogated staff about union, judge rules

Apple illegally interrogated staff about union, judge rules
Apple Inc. iPhone 14 smartphones at the company's store in the Gangnam District of Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, March 31, 2023.
By Bloomberg
21 Jun 2023
0

Apple Inc “coercively interrogated” retail employees about their pro-union sympathies and restricted the circulation of union flyers, a US labour board judge ruled, marking a victory for labor organisers at the world’s most valuable company.

In a decision on Tuesday, a National Labor Relations Board judge wrote that Apple violated the rights of employees at its World Trade Centre store in New York City, one of several around the country where workers waged union campaigns last year.

The judge wrote that Apple should be required to “cease and desist” from coercively interrogating workers about their legally protected labour activism. It should stop confiscating pro-union literature in its break rooms and “interfering with, restraining or coercing employees” in the exercise of their rights, according to the decision.

Tuesday’s decision is the first time an NLRB judge has ruled against Apple. Rulings by the NLRB’s administrative law judges can be appealed to the labour board’s members in Washington and, from there, to federal appeals court. The agency has the authority to order changes to company policies, but not to hold executives personally liable for violations or to impose punitive damages.

An Apple spokesperson didn’t have an immediate comment. The Cupertino, California-based company has previously denied wrongdoing.

“Apple fosters an open and inclusive work environment whereby employees are not just permitted, but encouraged, to share their feelings and thoughts on a range of issues, from social justice topics to pay equity to anything else that they feel is an important cause to promote in the workplace,” company attorney Jason Stanevich said at a January hearing before the judge.

At the January hearing, NLRB attorney Ruth Weinreb said that as a result of the company’s behaviour, “the organising campaign came to an end” at the World Trade Center site. US labour board prosecutors have also issued a still-pending complaint accusing Apple of violating workers’ rights at an Atlanta store, one of two at which organisers filed and then withdrew unionisation petitions.

Workers at two of Apple’s roughly 270 retail stores voted to unionise last year, in Maryland and Oklahoma, amid a broader wave of landmark organising wins at longtime nonunion firms such as Starbucks Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

The Communications Workers of America — the union behind the World Trade Center campaign and the Oklahoma win — said “Workers should take notice” of the NLRB judge’s ruling.

“What Apple executives are doing is wrong,” the group’s secretary-treasurer, Sara Steffens, said in a statement, “and we have your back, and will hold them accountable.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Significant irregularities’ in Western Cape’s R282m Royal Security tender – court filings
South Africa

‘Significant irregularities’ in Western Cape’s R282m Royal Security tender – court filings
Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment
Newsdeck

Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment
What it felt like to be grounded in Poland on Ramaphosa’s African peace mission
Maverick News

What it felt like to be grounded in Poland on Ramaphosa’s African peace mission
Titanic tourist sub missing for third day as search teams race clock
World

Titanic tourist sub missing for third day as search teams race clock
Resistance to change: SA’s coal lobby pushes back against green transition
South Africa

Resistance to change: SA’s coal lobby pushes back against green transition

TOP READS IN SECTION

Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Maverick News

Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector
South Africa

Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector
Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
DM168

Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom
DM168

Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.