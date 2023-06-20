Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Surge in China’s demand for gold is slowing as economy stumbles

Surge in China’s demand for gold is slowing as economy stumbles
Unmarked gold bars at a gold and silver refinery operated by MMTC-PAMP India, in Nuh, India, on Wednesday, 31 August 2022. (Photo: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
20 Jun 2023
0

The jitters affecting the world’s second-biggest economy are starting to feed through into China’s gold market.

A surge in purchases by Chinese residents, driven by pent-up demand after three years of pandemic restrictions and optimism that the economy would quickly rebound, is starting to slow — yet another sign that the recovery is losing momentum.

China vies with India as the world’s biggest consumer of gold bars, coins and jewelry. Its central bank has also been a recent buyer, adding to its reserves for seven consecutive months after a three-year pause. Although most gold trades as a financial asset — notably as a haven for investors during risky times or as a hedge against inflation — China’s physical demand for the precious metal has helped underpin its ascent this year to over $2,000 an ounce.

The rapid expansion in retail sales of gold and silver jewelry looks to have topped out, rising 24% year-on-year in May to 26.6 billion yuan ($3.7-billion). That’s slower than the 44% and 37% growth recorded in the previous two months. The same period last year included the extended lockdown of Shanghai, when demand for goods and services cratered across the economy.

A key demand indicator for the precious metal suggests a further weakening in June. From a premium of $44.20 an ounce in March, the Shanghai gold price is now trading at a discount to the international market, according to the World Gold Council. 

“Residents are pretty cautious in spending cash right now amid various uncertainties,” said Jiang Shu, general manager of the precious metals department at Shanghai Shandong Gold Industrial Development Co. “We may not see a rapid surge in purchases again without a slump in gold prices.”   

The issues that have kept international prices close to record levels are still in play: the war in Ukraine, tensions between Washington and Beijing, and inflation and recession fears across the globe. At the same time, domestic factors such as weak markets for other investments like stocks and property could help support demand.

Although China’s buying spree has slowed, retail sales should stay elevated in the near term as gold remains a sound investment while inflation concerns persist, particularly in the US, said Zhang Ting, an analyst with Sichuan Tianfu Bank Co. Further purchases from the People’s Bank of China could also offset declines in retail sales, said Shanghai Shandong’s Jiang. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kingpin behind failed Soweto sports centre has fingers in several Lottery pies
Maverick News

Kingpin behind failed Soweto sports centre has fingers in several Lottery pies
Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
Maverick News

Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
Al Jama-ah finds the spotlight of national politics perhaps too bright for its liking
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah finds the spotlight of national politics perhaps too bright for its liking
Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Maverick News

Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector
South Africa

Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector

TOP READS IN SECTION

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
DM168

Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom
DM168

Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom
Mining permits point to shady Mpumalanga scramble for coal
DM168

Mining permits point to shady Mpumalanga scramble for coal
China’s big-city homeowners cash out as wealth dream fades
Business Maverick

China’s big-city homeowners cash out as wealth dream fades

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.