South Africa

POWER CRISIS

Restoring full capacity to Joburg’s fire-damaged substations will cost R106m, says City Power

Restoring full capacity to Joburg’s fire-damaged substations will cost R106m, says City Power
A burnt transformer at Lotus Substation on 7 February 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)
By Michelle Banda
20 Jun 2023
0

Fires at substations are becoming more common in the City of Johannesburg, with seven City Power substations recording fire-related incidents in the past 18 months.

In the past 18 months, there have been at least seven fires at City Power substations, costing the Johannesburg power utility an estimated R106-million. The Brixton substation was the latest casualty and came less than a week after a fire at a City Power substation in Soweto.

Read in Daily Maverick: Brixton substation fire compounds Joburg electricity and water outage woes

The substation fires have caused significant inconvenience for Johannesburg residents and have compounded the challenges of load shedding.

Fixing substations can take time and, according to City Power, the asset renewal backlog on substations and transmission lines is R3.6-billion.

The substation fires are caused by a range of issues including theft and vandalism, rolling blackouts and overloading the transformers.

Daily Maverick asked City Power if it had any contingency plans to deal with substation fires. 

City Power’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said: “City Power is operating in a strongly regularised environment and as such we are forced to have contingency measures. We have contingency plans for all the substations as required by the code of practice mandate and authority from Nersa [the energy regulator] as part of the Electricity Regulation Act.”

He said City Power had updated its planning and design philosophy to include the following:

  • Construction of firewalls. This is part of a risk reduction strategy to reduce the likelihood of a faulty or burning transformer affecting healthy plants.
  • Establishment of interconnectors between substations. This includes the provision of an alternative source of supply from a different substation to provide additional capacity in the case of a total blackout in a substation. This option depends on the availability of a similar primary substation in the vicinity.
  • Upgrade of substations. Asset renewal programmes to refurbish and upgrade equipment at substations. This includes the installation of fire suppression systems to limit or reduce the impact of fire.

Mangena said City Power had gone on a drive to accelerate predictive and preventative maintenance to improve infrastructure conditions and prevent the likelihood of failures while reducing the number of plants out of service. 

Energy expert Chris Yelland believes the main cause of the problem is transformers which are not well maintained and managed.

“In South Africa, in many municipalities, even Eskom, the levels of failures of transformers are too high and it’s just a lack of attention to detail. In a substation environment, there should be comprehensive, protective devices that protect, in particular, transformers from any damage caused by overloading or any other reason, because in reality they can be overloaded,” he said.

“You have to have a whole maintenance strategy for transformers. A lot of the problems are caused by old, ageing transformers that have reached the end of life and are not being replaced. The other reason is that transformers are poorly maintained,” he said.

Not all of City Power’s substations are fully operational following the fires and the estimated cost to fully restore the affected substations is R106-million.

Below is a breakdown from City Power of the current status of the affected substations and what it would cost to restore them to full capacity:

  • JG Strydom switching station is operating with ring main units. The estimated cost of full restoration is R18-million.
  • Robertville substation is operating with one transformer. The estimated cost to fully reinstate the high voltage bay is R15-million.
  • Eldorado Park substation is operating with two transformers and two feeder boards. The estimated cost of full restoration is R34-million.
  • Lenasia South substation is operating with one transformer. The estimated cost of full restoration is R15-million.
  • Lotus substation is running with one transformer. The estimated cost of full restoration is R6-million.
  • Soweto Local substation is in the progress of being restored using a strategic spare feeder board. The estimated cost of full restoration is R15-million.

Brixton is a traction substation. The estimated cost of full restoration is R3-million. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
Maverick News

Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
The impact of emigration on familial bonds
Maverick Life

The impact of emigration on familial bonds
Stephen Hawking and I created his final theory of the cosmos – here’s what it reveals about the origins of time and life
Maverick Life

Stephen Hawking and I created his final theory of the cosmos – here’s what it reveals about the origins of time and life
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict forcing SIU to back down, pending judicial review
South Africa

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict forcing SIU to back down, pending judicial review
Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector
South Africa

Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector

TOP READS IN SECTION

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
Maverick News

Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
Kingpin behind failed Soweto sports centre has fingers in several Lottery pies
Maverick News

Kingpin behind failed Soweto sports centre has fingers in several Lottery pies
Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Maverick News

Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Minister Motsoaledi apologises to South Africa for ‘the mess created’ by his department
Maverick News

Minister Motsoaledi apologises to South Africa for ‘the mess created’ by his department

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.