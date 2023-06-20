Business Maverick

Business Maverick

EU readies €50bn Ukraine package ahead of donor summit

EU readies €50bn Ukraine package ahead of donor summit
Rescuers at the scene of an apartment block, hit by a Russian missile, in Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, 13 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Stas Kozluik)
By Georgina
20 Jun 2023
0

The European Union is ready to propose a financial aid package of around €50-billion to support Ukraine as the country embarks on a critical counteroffensive to retake territory lost since Russia’s invasion more than a year ago.

The proposal from the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will help finance the Ukrainian government’s current expenditures and pay for urgent reconstruction priorities, according to people familiar with the plan. 

The package, still subject to changes before it’s made public, will be announced Tuesday ahead of a conference this week in London, where donors will discuss how to rebuild the country and Ukrainian officials will seek private sector involvement. 

The commission wants to avoid a burdensome reconstruction instrument for a country at war and will offer the aid in the form of grants, concessional loans and guarantees, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

The aid package comes at a pivotal time in the war, with Ukraine’s forces launching a long-expected spring campaign. The Ukrainian government is counting on the counteroffensive to push Russian forces from more territory and encourage allies to continue providing needed support even as some countries are pressuring Kyiv and Moscow to negotiate. Ukrainian officials last week said their troops had made some advances amid “severe fighting”.

The proposal, part of the review of the EU’s long-term budget, would cover the period from 2024-2027. It would provide less annually than the €18-billion in financial assistance the EU is offering this year. The World Bank has estimated that Ukraine’s reconstruction costs could amount to $411-billion.

The commission’s plan also comes at a delicate moment for the bloc, as member states are facing additional borrowing costs to finance the massive spending required to deal with the Covid pandemic and the energy crisis.

In contrast with previous financial packages for Ukraine, the plan will be financed via contributions from member states instead of borrowing from the markets, one of the people said. The package seeks to bring together assistance used to pay wages, pensions and some public services with the costs related to rebuilding essential infrastructure, according to the people.

The EU and member states have approved almost €38-billion in economic assistance for Ukraine since the war started.

The cash will be disbursed provided Ukraine fulfills reforms to improve the rule of law and address corruption. The reforms aim to put Ukraine on a path to become an EU member with leaders to decide whether to open negotiations by the end of the year.

The commission has previously said it would cover the bulk of the reconstruction needs, although the bloc expects other donors and the private sector to contribute to the efforts. The EU is also looking at options to use frozen assets, including from Russia’s central bank. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kingpin behind failed Soweto sports centre has fingers in several Lottery pies
Maverick News

Kingpin behind failed Soweto sports centre has fingers in several Lottery pies
Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
Maverick News

Response to grounding of African Peace Mission plane reveals very selective outrage
Al Jama-ah finds the spotlight of national politics perhaps too bright for its liking
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah finds the spotlight of national politics perhaps too bright for its liking
Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Maverick News

Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector
South Africa

Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector

TOP READS IN SECTION

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
DM168

Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom
DM168

Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom
Mining permits point to shady Mpumalanga scramble for coal
DM168

Mining permits point to shady Mpumalanga scramble for coal
China’s big-city homeowners cash out as wealth dream fades
Business Maverick

China’s big-city homeowners cash out as wealth dream fades

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.