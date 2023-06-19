Economic Partnership Agreement
Kenya signs trade deal with European Union to safeguard exports
NAIROBI, June 19 (Reuters) - Kenya on Monday signed an Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Union that will guarantee duty-free access for its farm produce into its biggest export market.
European goods entering Kenya will see tariffs reduced over a 25-year period under the agreement, officials said at a signing ceremony in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.
The deal took seven months to negotiate, making it one of the fastest the EU has ever struck, officials from both sides said.
Kenya, Africa’s seventh-largest economy, is a major exporter of tea, coffee, flowers, fruits and vegetables. The EU accounts for 21% of its overall exports.
“Beyond trade, the agreements is designed to stimulate investments and manufacturing,” Kenya’s President William Ruto said in his address.
Kenya signed an initial trade deal with the EU in 2016, alongside its partners in the six-nation East African Community trade bloc, but it was not signed by most of the EAC countries and therefore did not fully come into effect.
While the other EAC members are classified as least developed countries, meaning their exports could continue to get access without the deal, Kenya is middle income and therefore had to seek a stand-alone arrangement.
The deal now moves to the parliaments of both sides for ratification.
Kenya is also negotiating a trade and investment deal with the United States which its trade minister said he expects to be signed next year.
By Duncan Miriri
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Ed Osmond)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet