DM168

HUNT FOR WORK

Growing number of hurdles to youth employment leave many despondent in SA — but there is hope

Growing number of hurdles to youth employment leave many despondent in SA — but there is hope
Thousands of South African youth gathered at the Nasrec Expo Centre on June 16 - Youth Day to submit CVs for jobs as advertised by the provincial government. (Photo: Kabelo Mokoena)
By Yiming Fu
19 Jun 2023
0

Numerous structural barriers deny young people access to the formal sector, particularly for youth living outside of large cities. Furthermore, recruitment experts note the increasing mismatch between available talent and available jobs. 

When Amogelang Moletsane (26) dropped out of civil engineering for financial reasons, she was embarrassed. She had to move back home from university, and she recalls desperately looking for jobs in a market that wouldn’t hire her.

“It was depressing,” she said. “It took a whole year to get over it.”

Moletsane’s story is not unique. South Africa’s youth unemployment rate is a staggering 46.5%, according to Statistics SA.

This statistic points to a lack of job growth, but is also indicative of a system that fails to support young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Meagan Naidoo (19) loves working with children and teaching them about mental, physical and spiritual health. She is technically unemployed but runs her own business selling paintings, jewellery and journals. Naidoo is financially independent. She hustles hard for her business and uses the income to buy toiletries and clothes.

She’s also trying to pack her CV with online short courses and volunteer opportunities so she can show future employers her strengths and passions. She aspires to be a therapist or art therapist but is still figuring out what courses she meets the requirements for and which she can afford.  

“At this point, I still do not know what I want to study,” Naidoo said. “Because I have all of these talents and creativity … it’s like I’m still seeking where I fit in, in a certain career field.”

Many structural barriers keep young people out of the formal sector. Anele Ngwenya, the head of stakeholder engagements at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, said many young people who lived outside major cities did not have job networks and might not know about the opportunities that do exist.

It cost on average R1,500 to look for work, Ngwenya said, with costs such as transport and printing CVs. Data, which is needed to access online tools such as LinkedIn, was also pricey.

Another of the country’s challenges, Ngwenya said, was a mismatch between talent and jobs that are hiring.

“Unemployment rates have been growing largely because the economy is not growing fast enough to create the jobs that are required,” said Professor Lauren Graham, director of the Centre for Social Development in Africa at the University of Johannesburg. “And even when we have had economic growth, that hasn’t always been job-led or job-intensive economic growth.”

But even if the job market suddenly boomed, there would still be high youth unemployment. For Graham, the key is treating young people as whole people and addressing the many barriers they face.

“It’s not that our youth [are] lazy. It’s not that our youth want to be spoon-fed. Sometimes it’s that we grew up in educational systems that do not support the kind of community we are born in,” Moletsane said.

Ngwenya said Harambee had “sunrise sectors” it thought would have great job growth and prospects for young people. These include finance, social care services, agriculture, business services, digital communications and energy-related projects.

There was a strong focus on the formal sector, she said, but artisanal work sectors were often overlooked. “Like being an electrician, being a plumber. Young people just need to know that those are areas where they can thrive as well.”

The informal sector is also on the rise, with many young people becoming micro-­entrepreneurs, such as doing nails or opening a car wash.

But before chasing down any job, Naidoo recommends you ensure you’re mentally healthy. You needed to be strong enough to make sure rejection did not lead to self-doubt, she advised.

Moletsane’s advice is to make sure your self-worth isn’t tied to your job. Instead, she recommends finding value in the skills, talent and personality you have to offer.

“It’s depressing … to not have money, but it’s much worse if you think you are useless, if you think you can never amount to anything,” Moletsane said. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
DM168

Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
Kingpin behind failed Soweto sports centre has fingers in several Lottery pies
Maverick News

Kingpin behind failed Soweto sports centre has fingers in several Lottery pies
With friends like these — Ramaphosa likely to face intense scrutiny after chaotic ‘peace mission’
Ukraine Crisis

With friends like these — Ramaphosa likely to face intense scrutiny after chaotic ‘peace mission’
Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom
DM168

Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Minister Motsoaledi apologises to South Africa for ‘the mess created’ by his department
Maverick News

Minister Motsoaledi apologises to South Africa for ‘the mess created’ by his department
Interpol on the hunt for Bulgarian criminal suspects ‘linked' to SA and web of global organised crime
Maverick News

Interpol on the hunt for Bulgarian criminal suspects ‘linked' to SA and web of global organised crime
Mission impossible? SAA plane remains grounded following initial premature Polish clearance for take-off
Maverick News

Mission impossible? SAA plane remains grounded following initial premature Polish clearance for take-off
Zelensky rejects any proposal for a ‘frozen conflict’
Maverick News

Zelensky rejects any proposal for a ‘frozen conflict’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.