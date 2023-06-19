Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Clark holds off McIlroy to win U.S. Open for first major title

Clark holds off McIlroy to win U.S. Open for first major title
epa10699272 Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after he putts on the 18th green to win the 2023 US Open golf tournament on the North Course of the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
By Reuters
19 Jun 2023
0

LOS ANGELES, June 18 (Reuters) - American Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open by one shot over Rory McIlroy at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday to claim his first major title.

By Rory Carroll

Clark sank a short par putt on 18 to finish the championship on 10-under par 270 behind an impressive display of power and precision.

“I’ve worked so hard and dreamed about this moment for so long,” said Clark while collecting the trophy and winner’s check of $3.6 million.

“So many times I’ve visualized being in front of you guys and winning this championship. I felt like it was my time.”

World number one Scottie Scheffler was third at seven under while overnight co-leader Rickie Fowler faded early and had to settle for a share of fifth.

Clark overcame trouble around the turn and looked to be in total control when a birdie on 14 pushed his lead to three shots with four holes to play.

He ran into trouble with a bogey on the short par-three 15th and his advantage shrank to a single stroke when his par putt lipped out on 16.

But he held his nerve to make par on the two long closing two holes, while McIlroy failed to sink a 41-foot birdie putt on 18 that would have moved him into a tie for first.

“It’s tough on the back nine trying to win a tournament but I felt at ease,” Clark said.

“I just kept saying, I can do this, I can do this.”

He said he drew inspiration from his late mother.

“I felt like my mom was watching over me today,” said Clark, who considered quitting golf a decade ago after his mother died of breast cancer.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles;Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
DM168

Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
With friends like these — Ramaphosa likely to face intense scrutiny after chaotic ‘peace mission’
Ukraine Crisis

With friends like these — Ramaphosa likely to face intense scrutiny after chaotic ‘peace mission’
Punching below our diplomatic weight - why SA foreign policy fails on Ukraine
Ukraine Crisis

Punching below our diplomatic weight – why SA foreign policy fails on Ukraine
Pollard setback challenges Bok selection strategy
DM168

Pollard setback challenges Bok selection strategy

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 11 June - 18 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 June – 18 June 2023
Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
Newsdeck

Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
I have a picture for you! 20 May - 26 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 May – 26 May 2023
I have a picture for you! 3 June - 10 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 June – 10 June 2023
Zimbabwe parliament approves $20,000 fee to appear on ballot
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe parliament approves $20,000 fee to appear on ballot

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.