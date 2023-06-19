Defend Truth

ALARMING TREND

Cape Town’s Macassar residents demand more police resources as bodies pile up

Cape Town’s Macassar residents demand more police resources as bodies pile up
Macassar Beach has become a dumpsite for bodies. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)
By Velani Ludidi
19 Jun 2023
0

A small community on the outskirts of Cape Town with limited police services has become a dumping site for criminals to leave dead bodies.

Macassar near Cape Town has become a dumping ground for dead bodies, with four dumped there in just one week, from 27 May to 4 June. 

On the morning of Saturday, 27 May, the body of an unidentified woman, believed to be in her thirties, was found floating in shallow water on Macassar Beach.

A fisherman discovered the body at around 7am. A postmortem revealed that the victim was raped then killed and dumped on the beach. A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder and rape.

A day later, the body of a man suspected to have been stabbed to death was found in bushes on Macassar Road. 

In a third incident, on Thursday, 1 June, at around 4.30pm, a body was found floating in a pool of water on Macassar Road.

The last incident was on Saturday, 3 June, when another body was found dumped on Macassar Road. No arrests have been made regarding the bodies found on 28 May, 1 June and 3 June.

‘No resources here’

“There are no police resources here,” said local Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Pastor Mark Baatjies. “If, for example, there is a car accident and police suspect drinking and driving, they have to take that individual to Athlone and there will be no officers to attend to any incidents until they return.”

The Macassar community highlighted its needs on 5 April when it submitted a memorandum of demands to the police top brass.

“We are waiting for the police reserves that must be trained and brought here to fill the gaps,” said Baatjies.

The local neighbourhood watch and CPF carry out occasional patrols to maintain visibility.

There is a police-to-population ratio of one officer for every 941 residents in Macassar, according to Reagen Allen, the Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety.

He said the dumping of dead bodies in Macassar, “is harrowingly alarming and clearly demonstrates a need for greater policing visibility in the area”.

He said he would engage with the office of the provincial police commissioner to look at how to increase visible policing in the area.

‘Murdered elsewhere’

macassar bodies

Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich says it is clear that almost all the bodies being dumped are those of people who did not live in the ward. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said: “It is very clear that almost all of the bodies being dumped in the ward are bodies of persons who do not reside in the ward.”

He says they had probably been murdered elsewhere before being dumped in Macassar.

“The rapid increase in the dumping of bodies in the ward coincides with the extended Eskom power outages we are experiencing,” said Helfrich.

“It is not the first time bodies have been found dumped here. Macassar seems to be becoming a dumping hotspot for bodies.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said, “As a response to the crimes committed during this period, deployments along identified hotspots in Macassar have been augmented with members from the SAPS flying squad, Anti-Gang, K-9 and mounted units.

“Meanwhile, in the medium term, additional police officials are scheduled to be deployed to Macassar SAPS. With more members making their way to Macassar SAPS, more vehicles performing operational duties in the area are expected.”

Potelwa said that an integrated team from the provincial and district levels would soon assess resources at Macassar’s police station and operations within the station.

“It is worth noting that power outages due to load shedding or any other technical electricity issue impact the operations of SAPS. However, as a mitigating measure, each police station is equipped with a generator to avoid adverse impacts on service delivery.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kingpin behind failed Soweto sports centre has fingers in several Lottery pies
Maverick News

Kingpin behind failed Soweto sports centre has fingers in several Lottery pies
Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
DM168

Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
With friends like these — Ramaphosa likely to face intense scrutiny after chaotic ‘peace mission’
Ukraine Crisis

With friends like these — Ramaphosa likely to face intense scrutiny after chaotic ‘peace mission’
China’s big-city homeowners cash out as wealth dream fades
Business Maverick

China’s big-city homeowners cash out as wealth dream fades

TOP READS IN SECTION

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Minister Motsoaledi apologises to South Africa for ‘the mess created’ by his department
Maverick News

Minister Motsoaledi apologises to South Africa for ‘the mess created’ by his department
Interpol on the hunt for Bulgarian criminal suspects ‘linked' to SA and web of global organised crime
Maverick News

Interpol on the hunt for Bulgarian criminal suspects ‘linked' to SA and web of global organised crime
Mission impossible? SAA plane remains grounded following initial premature Polish clearance for take-off
Maverick News

Mission impossible? SAA plane remains grounded following initial premature Polish clearance for take-off
Zelensky rejects any proposal for a ‘frozen conflict’
Maverick News

Zelensky rejects any proposal for a ‘frozen conflict’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.