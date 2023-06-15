Newsdeck

Newsdeck

US, Japan, S.Korean security advisers discuss N.Korea, China seas – White House

US, Japan, S.Korean security advisers discuss N.Korea, China seas – White House
(L-R) US President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of their three-way talks in Hiroshima, Japan, 21 May 2023, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit Leaders' Meeting. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT
By Reuters
15 Jun 2023
0

National security advisers for the United States, Japan and South Korea on Thursday discussed maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait and coordination over the East China and South China Seas, the White House said in a statement.

The White House’s Jake Sullivan, along with his counterparts at a trilateral meeting in Tokyo, also discussed North Korea’s “illicit nuclear and missile programs and most recent provocations and identified next steps to strengthen their cooperation,” it said.

The statement came shortly before South Korea’s military said that Korea had launched a ballistic missile after Pyongyang earlier issued a protest against live fire drills carried out by South Korea with the United States.

“Our trilateral partnership is now stronger and has more potential than ever before,” the U.S. statement said.

Technology, energy security and “countering economic coercion,” were also discussed ahead of a summit with the three nation’s leaders hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in coming months, the White House added.

On China, Sullivan along with Japanese National Security Secretariat Secretary General Akiba Takeo and South Korean National Security Office Director Cho Tae-yon “discussed opportunities for coordination in the East China Sea and South China Sea and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” it said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
South Africa

Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
Significant pitfalls loom as organised business steps into the government morass
Maverick News

Significant pitfalls loom as organised business steps into the government morass
Cape Town waste collection companies ditch contracts following deadly shooting, threats and extortion
Maverick News

Cape Town waste collection companies ditch contracts following deadly shooting, threats and extortion
IFP cleans up in KZN, ANC shows Eastern durability despite impressive PA showing
Maverick News

IFP cleans up in KZN, ANC shows Eastern durability despite impressive PA showing

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 3 June - 10 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 June – 10 June 2023
PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan recuperating after 'medical situation'
Newsdeck

PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan recuperating after 'medical situation'
Trump raises $7 million for 2024 campaign since federal indictment
Newsdeck

Trump raises $7 million for 2024 campaign since federal indictment
Biden vetoes measure to overturn limits on emissions from heavy-duty trucks
Newsdeck

Biden vetoes measure to overturn limits on emissions from heavy-duty trucks
Scores drown in deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year
Newsdeck

Scores drown in deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.