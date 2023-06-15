Newsdeck

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Macron calls for French AI innovation as EU votes to regulate

Emmanuel Macron, France's president, speaks at the VivaTech fair in Paris, France, on 14 June 2023. (Photo: Nathan Laine / Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
15 Jun 2023
0

French President Emmanuel Macron staked out his country’s response to the European Parliament’s AI legislation, pledging to support startups while setting the stage for a dispute with the bloc on proposed restrictions. 

Speaking at a technology event in Paris Wednesday, Macron said French institutional investors including insurance companies pledged to allocate €7 billion in funding to an ongoing national initiative to support tech innovation known as Tibi 2. He also touted income tax reductions for individuals investing in startups.

Macron praised French talent in artificial intelligence (AI) research, but called for more local startups in the sector.

“We’re leaders in continental Europe,” he said. “We’re being slightly outdone by the British, who have created champions, but it’s not impossible to catch up,” noting that American and Chinese companies were well ahead.

He spoke hours after the European Parliament overwhelmingly approved an “AI Act” restricting the use of the technology, including a complete ban on real-time, remote biometric surveillance. Lawmakers want the rules to impact companies by 2026, but first they have to negotiate with member states, and the French President’s remarks point to tension with national policy and that of the EU.

He nevertheless cited the importance of worldwide cooperation in regulation.

“We can’t do this just for continental Europe,” he said. “The OECD knows how to build international approaches, as we have done with tax issues. In my opinion, this is the approach we need to take to avoid creating bias.”

He called for copying the UK’s approach of asking big AI companies to “open their books” and work together on regulation, and pointed towards the need for stress tests that detect copyrighted content as well as sexist, racist and anti-Semitic bias. He also said larger French-language databases must be created for training AI models, in order to avoid the risk of “Anglo-Saxon bias”.

The president spoke from the VivaTech conference in Paris. Elon Musk is expected to speak at the event on Friday and meet with Macron the same day to discuss potential investments in France.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
South Africa

Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
‘Arbitrary and irrational’ — automatic loss of SA citizenship legislation ruled unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Arbitrary and irrational’ — automatic loss of SA citizenship legislation ruled unconstitutional
Which fixed deposit account offers the best interest rate?
DM168

Which fixed deposit account offers the best interest rate?
Accreditation of Karpowership gas explosion risk consultants suspended after Daily Maverick probe
South Africa

Accreditation of Karpowership gas explosion risk consultants suspended after Daily Maverick probe

TOP READS IN SECTION

PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan recuperating after 'medical situation'
Newsdeck

PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan recuperating after 'medical situation'
I have a picture for you! 3 June - 10 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 June – 10 June 2023
Belarus to get Russian tactical nuclear weapons 'in several days' - Lukashenko
Newsdeck

Belarus to get Russian tactical nuclear weapons 'in several days' – Lukashenko
Scores drown in deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year
Newsdeck

Scores drown in deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year
Turkey won't back Swedish NATO bid unless it stops anti-Turkish protests -Erdogan
Newsdeck

Turkey won't back Swedish NATO bid unless it stops anti-Turkish protests -Erdogan

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.