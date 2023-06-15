Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Banksy holds first solo exhibition in over a decade, and more from around the world

Banksy holds first solo exhibition in over a decade, and more from around the world
Matilda Lask stands views the new show by artist Banksy 'Cut & Run' which opens on the 18th at Glasgow's GoMA on June 15, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
15 Jun 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Event marshal Matilda Lask stands next to the Stormzy stab proof vest which he wore at Glastonburry festival in the new show by artist Banksy ‘Cut & Run’ which opens on the 18th at Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) on June 15, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

On display at the exhibition, titled CUT & RUN: 25 years card labour, are some of the original stencils graffiti artist Banksy used to create his most famous works including Mobile Lovers and the Kissing Coppers as well as new versions of the originals. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A general view of GoMA where graffiti artist Banksy has announced his first official solo exhibition for 14 years on June 15, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. On display at the exhibition, titled CUT & RUN: 25 years card labour, are some of the original stencils graffiti artist Banksy used to create his most famous works including Mobile Lovers and the Kissing Coppers as well as new versions of the originals. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

‘Basquiat being stop and searched’ (London 2017) on display at the new show by artist Banksy ‘Cut & Run’ which opens on the 18th at Glasgow’s GoMAon June 15, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A general view of GoMA where graffiti artist Banksy announced his first official solo exhibition for 14 years on June 15, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. On display at the exhibition, titled CUT & RUN: 25 years hard labour, are some of the original stencils graffiti artist Banksy used to create his most famous works including Mobile Lovers and the Kissing Coppers as well as new versions of the originals. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Exhibits o show by artist Banksy ‘Cut & Run’ which opens on the 18th at Glasgow’s GoMAon June 15, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Chinese cartoonist and artist Badiucao poses for photographs before the opening of his exhibition ‘Badiucao. China. A True Story at the Center for Contemporary Art in Warsaw, Poland, 15 June 2023. A show at Warsaw’s Center for Contemporary Art of work by the Chinese dissident artist will go ahead despite pressure from the Chinese embassy. Entitled ‘Tell China’s Story Well’ and opening in Warsaw on 15 June, the exhibition features the work of the artist Badiucao and runs until 15 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Kalbar

Puppets perform during the press night performance of “Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical” at the Phoenix Theatre on June 14, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Puppets pose on the red carpet ahead of the press night performance of “Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical” at the Phoenix Theatre on June 14, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Kasha Davis attends Camp Pride presented by Alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet on June 14, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Alice + olivia)

A Chinese fan poses before the international friendly match between Argentina and Australia at Workers Stadium on June 15, 2023, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina dives for the ball during the international friendly match between Argentina and Australia at Workers Stadium on June 15, 2023, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Di Yin/Getty Images)

A pitch invader is carried off by security personnel during a soccer-friendly match between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, China, on 15 June 2023. EPA-EFE/WU HAO

A surfer rides a wave of the Eisbach Creek in the English Garden Park in Munich, Germany, 14 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

A surfer rides a wave of the Eisbach Creek in the English Garden Park in Munich, Germany, 14 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

A surfer rides a wave of the Eisbach Creek in the English Garden Park in Munich, Germany, 14 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

Hungarian folk dancers dress their Korean counterparts in traditional Hungarian outfits as members of the Hungarian National Dance Ensemble involve visiting artists of the South Korean troupe Mutdance in their welcome ceremony featuring live folk music in their headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, 14 June 2023. Invited by Hungary’s largest professional folk dance company, Mutdance is scheduled to perform three shows in four days in the City of Gyor and Budapest during the 10th International Theater Olympics. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

A Hungarian folk dancer wears a traditional Korean headgear as members of the Hungarian National Dance Ensemble involve visiting South Korean troupe Mutdance artists in their welcome ceremony featuring live folk music in their headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, 14 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in action during her round of 16 women’s singles match against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan at BWF Badminton World Tour – Indonesia Open 2023 at Istora Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, 15 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A model walks the runway at the LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue “Runway Icons” show at Piazzale Michelangelo on June 14, 2023, in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Veiled brides sit on the floor as they wait during a mass marriage ceremony, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 15 June 2023. A total of 61 impoverished couples got married during a mass ceremony organized by the non-governmental organization (NGO) ‘We The Helping Hand Foundation’. According to a 2018 survey by the Tehreek-e-Fahalluh Muslimeen Trust, around 10,000 women have crossed the marriageable age in the Srinagar district alone. Although no more surveys have been conducted on the same topic since then, the current number is believed to be still considerably high and alarming. India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says that 27 per cent of Kashmiri women aged between 20 to 49 are unmarried, while the percentage figure for unmarried men in the same age group is 35 per cent. This is the recent data after Kashmir became the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Police detain a group of Nepalese human rights activists as they shout slogans against the fake Bhutanese refugee corruption case in front of Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 June 2023. The former Home Minister and several government officials were arrested and charged with corruption in a case involving faking documents for Nepalese citizens to enter the United States by falsely claiming they were Bhutanese refugees. Since 1990, thousands of Bhutanese refugees have been living in Nepal. As part of the UNHCR third country resettlement program, a total of 113,307 Bhutanese refugees have been resettled in America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Norway, Britain, and the Netherlands. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A bank customer smashes the glass front of a local bank as others burn tires during a protest organized by Depositors’ Outcry, at Sin El Fil area in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 June 2023. Bank customers demand they be allowed to withdraw their savings, which have been blocked as a result of the ongoing economic crisis in the country, as the Lebanese pound has lost about 95 per cent of its value against the US dollar. The currency was trading on the parallel market at 93,000 against the dollar on 15 June, more than five times the 15,000 official rates. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Bank customers burn tires outside a local bank during a protest organized by Depositors’ Outcry, at Sin El Fil area in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 June 2023. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Bank customers clash with Lebanese army soldiers during a protest organized by Depositors’ Outcry, at Sin El Fil area in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 June 2023. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A Palestinian mourns over the body of Khalil Al Anees, who died during overnight clashes with the Israeli forces, at the Rafidia Hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, on 15 June 2023. Israeli forces demolished the home of a Palestinian suspect accused of taking part in the killing of an Israeli soldier in a shooting attack in the West Bank last October, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), one Palestinian was killed and several were wounded during the clashes. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH 19420

A Palestinian woman inspects the destroyed house of Palestinian prisoner Osama Al Taweel after it was demolished during an overnight raid by the Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, on 15 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians inspect the destroyed house of Palestinian prisoner Osama Al Taweel after it was demolished during an overnight raid by the Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, on 15 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A section of border fencing is seen in a field near the Rio Grande on June 12, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed six bills aimed towards enhancing border security along the southern border. Of the six bills, one aims to install floating barriers in the middle of the Rio Grande in an attempt to deter migrants from illegally crossing into the United States. The initiative will begin in Eagle Pass and is projected to be fully installed by July 2023. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A family seeking asylum looks through barbed-wire fencing after illegally crossing the Rio Grande into the United States on June 14, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Last week, Texas Gov. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A picture taken during a visit to Enerhodar organised by the Russian Defence Ministry shows the cooling systems of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 15 June 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant can still continue to draw water from the Kakhovka reservoir, the IAEA reports. Grossi said that after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, a situation may arise when the water from the Kakhovka reservoir will not be enough to cool the reactors of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to him, in this case, the reactors can be damaged, which threatens the onset of radiological consequences. The water level in the reservoir near the Zaporizhzhya TPP has dropped to 11.27 meters and continues to decline. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A general view of a deserted beach in Mandvi, in the Kutch district of the western state of Gujarat, India, 15 June 2023. Visitors are banned from venturing to the beach as a precautionary measure in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to hit the coast of the western Indian state of Gujarat, in Gandhidham, Mandvi, Naliya, Jakhau, and other coastal areas. Government officials asked people residing near the coast to leave their homes and move to shelters in nearby areas, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised fishermen not to venture out to sea along the coast of Gujarat. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A man runs for shelter during a sudden rain in Mandvi, in the Kutch district of the western state of Gujarat, India, on 15 June 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Cows take shelter from rain under the roof of closed shops in Mandvi, in the Kutch district of the western state of Gujarat, India, on 15 June 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A Nepalese farmer labours in a paddy field in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 June 2023. Nepal’s Meteorological Forecasting Division has officially announced the entry of the monsoon season in the country starting on 14 June 2023. The agricultural industry plays a significant role in Nepal’s Gross Domestic Product, contributing a major percentage. It also employs over 38 per cent of the population and accounts for 80 per cent of the value of the country’s exports. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Nepalese farmer labours in a paddy field in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 June 2023. Nepal’s Meteorological Forecasting Division has officially announced the entry of the monsoon season in the country starting on 14 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Gold miners work in an illegal mining operation in Abomosu, Ghana, on 14 June 2023. Ghana, situated in West Africa, has reclaimed its position as Africa’s top gold producer as the output increased from 2.82 million ounces in 2021 to 3.74 million ounces in 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

A gold miner gesturers as he works in an illegal mining operation in Abomosu, Ghana, 14 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

A miner pans for gold in an illegal mining operation in Abomosu, Ghana, 14 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

Glowing lava flows down the flanks of the Mayon volcano as it spews ashes and releases lava near Legaspi city, Albay province, Philippines, late 15 June 2023. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) meanwhile identified additional schools, gymnasiums and government buildings in Albay to be used as evacuation centres as more residents flee to safer grounds amid the eruption of Mayon Volcano. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Photovoltaic panels at the Central de Abastos market in Mexico City, Mexico, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Dubbed “Solar City” by Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, the solar farm being developed at Mexico City’s main wholesale market will hold 30,000 Chinese-made panels and will be one of the largest urban solar projects globally. Photographer: Jeoffrey Guillemard/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

IFP cleans up in KZN, ANC shows Eastern durability despite impressive PA showing
Maverick News

IFP cleans up in KZN, ANC shows Eastern durability despite impressive PA showing
Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
South Africa

Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
Cape Town waste collection companies ditch contracts following deadly shooting, threats and extortion
Maverick News

Cape Town waste collection companies ditch contracts following deadly shooting, threats and extortion
Significant pitfalls loom as organised business steps into the government morass
Maverick News

Significant pitfalls loom as organised business steps into the government morass

TOP READS IN SECTION

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Maverick News

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
How an e-bike changed my life
Maverick Life

How an e-bike changed my life
Finding Fugard in the Karoo
South Africa

Finding Fugard in the Karoo
Bosnia and Herzegovina's hobbit houses, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Bosnia and Herzegovina's hobbit houses, and more from around the world
The African exhibition chosen for La Biennale di Venezia
World

The African exhibition chosen for La Biennale di Venezia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.