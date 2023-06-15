Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks rise as Fed holds, China cuts key rate: markets wrap

Asia stocks rise as Fed holds, China cuts key rate: markets wrap
Global market indices displayed on a stock ticker in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Monday, 30 January 2023. (Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
15 Jun 2023
0

Asian stocks climbed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve paused monetary tightening and China’s central bank cut a key lending rate to support its struggling economy. 

Hong Kong’s benchmark index and Japanese equities advanced. Australian shares recovered after initially paring gains on strong jobs data that bolstered the case for further interest rate hikes from the central bank. 

The dollar rose while the offshore yuan extended losses and the yen dropped to the lowest level since November. The weakness in the Japanese currency prompted a warning from chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno that excessive movements weren’t desirable.

Treasury yields ticked higher. Australia’s sovereign yield curve inverted for the first time since the financial crisis as policy-sensitive three-year rates surged on the employment figures. 

The S&P 500 had gained just 0.1% on Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell said nearly all Fed officials expected it would be appropriate to raise interest rates “somewhat further” in 2023. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%, bringing its gain since the start of the year to 37%.

With a pause and hawkish outlook from the Fed widely anticipated, much of the focus in the Asian trading session is on China. The People’s Bank of China cutting its medium-term lending facility rate paves the way for banks to lower lending rates next week.

The PBOC’s move also forms part of broader stimulus efforts to support real estate and domestic demand. Data showing retail sales slowed more than expected in May added to worries about further slowing in China. Industrial production was also lower but met consensus forecasts. 

“They need a larger package, not just about the monetary policy or mortgage rate cut but also to restore the confidence of the private sector,” Raymond Yeung, Greater China Economist at ANZ Group Holdings, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Economic troubles in New Zealand were also rippling through markets on Thursday, with the nation’s sovereign bond yields falling after gross domestic product data showed the country fell into a recession in the first quarter following an aggressive run of policy tightening.

Elsewhere in markets, oil extended a drop driven by a surprise jump in US crude stockpiles and the Fed’s hawkish outlook. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
South Africa

Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
‘Arbitrary and irrational’ — automatic loss of SA citizenship legislation ruled unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Arbitrary and irrational’ — automatic loss of SA citizenship legislation ruled unconstitutional
Which fixed deposit account offers the best interest rate?
DM168

Which fixed deposit account offers the best interest rate?
Cape Town waste collection companies ditch contracts following deadly shooting, threats and extortion
Maverick News

Cape Town waste collection companies ditch contracts following deadly shooting, threats and extortion

TOP READS IN SECTION

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Which fixed deposit account offers the best interest rate?
DM168

Which fixed deposit account offers the best interest rate?
Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
South Africa

Home Affairs minister has no right to strip South Africans of their citizenship, rules SCA
After the Bell: Rupert pounced on at Leopard Creek
South Africa

After the Bell: Rupert pounced on at Leopard Creek

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.