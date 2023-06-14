Newsdeck

Russian parliament expected to back sex reassignment surgery ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaks with journalist Andrey Filatov (R) during a meeting with Russian war journalists in Moscow, Russia, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
By Reuters
14 Jun 2023
Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, is expected to give its initial backing in a vote later on Wednesday to legislation that would ban sex reassignment surgery.

Under President Vladimir Putin, Russian lawmakers have increasingly denounced and cracked down on what they call “non-traditional” lifestyles they say are being promoted by the West.

The proposed legislation would ban state agencies from changing a person’s gender in their personal documents.

In addition to outlawing gender reassignment surgery it would also ban “any medical interventions aimed at shaping a person’s primary and secondary sex characteristics,” according to a document posted in the Duma’s database.

The only exception would be surgery “aimed at treating congenital anomalies in children”, the draft legislation said.

Parliament last year passed a new law which critics say effectively bans representation of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in public and in the media.

(Reporting by Reuters reporters Writing by Filipp LebedevEditing by Andrew Osborn)

