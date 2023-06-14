Newsdeck

PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan recuperating after ‘medical situation’

epa10676159 (FILE) - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks to the news media before The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 07 March 2023 (re-issued 06 June 2023). The PGA announced on 06 June 2023 that the PGA, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour reached a framework agreement to merge commercial operations under a new entity whose name is still to be decided. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
By Reuters
14 Jun 2023
June 13 (Reuters) - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a "medical situation", the U.S.-based circuit said on Tuesday.

According to a joint statement by Monahan and the PGA Tour Policy Board, day-to-day operations will be led by PGA Tour executives Ron Price and Tyler Dennis during Monahan’s absence.

“The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy,” the statement read.

“We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

It did not specify the nature of the medical issue.

The news comes after a tumultuous week in the sport with the PGA Tour announcing a merger with the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Monahan said the agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) was in the best interests of PGA Tour members, though he described a closed-door meeting with the players, where some called for his resignation, as “intense” and “heated.”

Monahan, 53, is the fourth commissioner in the history of the PGA Tour, a position he has held since January 2017 when he succeeded Tim Finchem.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

