Diners can visit the food concept dubbed Netflix Bites for “an elevated dining experience” featuring some of its most well-known chefs, including Curtis Stone from Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and Ann Kim from Chef’s Table: Pizza, for a limited time starting June 30.
The restaurant is part of Netflix’s latest move into live experiences, which have included a “Queen’s Ball” inspired by Bridgerton and a pop-up retail store at The Grove shopping mall.
The participating chefs will prepare a special tasting menu, while Netflix mixologists from the show Drink Masters will put together custom cocktails. The pop-up will be located at Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles at 115 S. Fairfax Ave and will welcome guests from 5-10pm seven days a week.
