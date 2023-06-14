A photo illustration taken 24 May 2023 shows a sign-in screen for the Netflix streaming service. (Photo: EPA-EFE / NEIL HALL)

Diners can visit the food concept dubbed Netflix Bites for “an elevated dining experience” featuring some of its most well-known chefs, including Curtis Stone from Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and Ann Kim from Chef’s Table: Pizza, for a limited time starting June 30.

The restaurant is part of Netflix’s latest move into live experiences, which have included a “Queen’s Ball” inspired by Bridgerton and a pop-up retail store at The Grove shopping mall.

The participating chefs will prepare a special tasting menu, while Netflix mixologists from the show Drink Masters will put together custom cocktails. The pop-up will be located at Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles at 115 S. Fairfax Ave and will welcome guests from 5-10pm seven days a week.