Business Maverick

Business Maverick

MTN Fights ‘Bizarre’ Funds Seizure in Cameroon Over Dispute

MTN Fights ‘Bizarre’ Funds Seizure in Cameroon Over Dispute
Shoppers pass the entrance to an MTN Group Ltd. telecommunications store at the Clearwater Mall in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, Aug. 3. 2017. MTN Group Ltd. said a Nigerian listing that it agreed to as part of a $1 billion regulatory fine was on track and would take place within the next six to 12 months.
By Bloomberg
14 Jun 2023
0

A Cameroon court ordered banks used by South Africa’s MTN Group Ltd. to transfer its funds into escrow over a dispute the wire carrier says it has nothing to do with, marking an escalation of a conflict that had already frozen MTN’s access to local accounts. 

The order, dated June 9, relates to a dispute between South African lender First National Bank and Cameroonian businessman Ahmadou Baba Danpullo, MTN said in an emailed response to questions.

“It is utterly astounding that MTN is being brought into this issue,” MTN’s chief of sustainability and corporate affairs, Nompilo Morafo, said. “We have pursued all legal channels to resolve this bizarre situation in which we find ourselves caught up, but to no avail.”

African wireless carriers have been hit with an increasing number of legal, regulatory and tax disputes, curbing investor appetite on the continent at a time when major capital outlays are needed to keep up with growing demand. MTN in January got a $722 million tax bill from Ghana that was later scrapped, while the Democratic Republic of Congo last year seized the passports of executives at carriers including Orange SA and Vodacom Group Ltd. over a controversial tax law.

Read More: Congo Returns Telecom Executive Passports After Signing Tax Deal

MTN Cameroon said moving the money to an escrow account is unnecessary as it has already been frozen for ten months due to the dispute, adding the issue “poses a serious risk to the continuation of our business.”

MTN is Africa’s largest wireless carrier and has about 12 million clients in Cameroon, representing more than half of the local market. It says it has been targeted in the dispute because South Africa’s national pension fund, the Public Investment Corp. Ltd., is a shareholder in both First National Bank and MTN.

The pension fund is owned by the South African government and has 2.5 trillion rand ($136 billion) in assets under management. It owns about 17% of MTN on a group level, and has no holding in its Cameroonian business. The asset manager holds stakes in most of South Africa’s listed businesses.

Danpullo and the Cameroon government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. First National Bank declined to comment.

Danpullo, a Cameroonian with investments in real estate, telecommunications and other industries, is pursuing a claim of 259 billion Cameroon francs ($427 million) related to a dispute over real estate with First National Bank.

Last year, he began to target other South African companies operating in Cameroon in an attempt to receive the money, including MTN and a division of food producer Tiger Brands Ltd.

A local Tiger Brands subsidy was “unreasonably caught in the crossfire of this dispute,” the company said in an e-mailed response to questions.

South Africa’s foreign ministry expressed concern over the order.

“Unfortunately, these latest developments will challenge the extent and appetite for investments into Cameroon,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
‘Arbitrary and irrational’ — automatic loss of SA citizenship legislation ruled unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Arbitrary and irrational’ — automatic loss of SA citizenship legislation ruled unconstitutional
Accreditation of Karpowership gas explosion risk consultants suspended after Daily Maverick probe
South Africa

Accreditation of Karpowership gas explosion risk consultants suspended after Daily Maverick probe
Cape Town waste collection companies ditch contracts following deadly shooting, threats and extortion
Maverick News

Cape Town waste collection companies ditch contracts following deadly shooting, threats and extortion
How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Maverick News

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice

TOP READS IN SECTION

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
After the Bell: Rupert pounced on at Leopard Creek
South Africa

After the Bell: Rupert pounced on at Leopard Creek
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Maverick News

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Maverick News

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.