Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China’s offshore green bond market evaporates on default worries

China’s offshore green bond market evaporates on default worries
Turbines at a wind farm near Golmud, Qinghai province, China, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. China is opening up its market for trading green energy, making it easier for multinationals from BMW AG to Airbus SE to buy wind and solar power and reach aggressive emissions goals. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
14 Jun 2023
0

After tapping foreign investors for roughly $55-billion in the past five years to fund environmental projects in China, mainland companies have almost entirely given up on the offshore green bond market this year.

Excluding bonds for restructuring and refinance, three Chinese firms — China Merchants Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Chong Hing Bank — issued three green dollar bonds totaling $1.3-billion in the first half of 2023. In the same period last year, Chinese firms raised $17.2-billion across 38 bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

Foreign investors have soured on Chinese dollar bonds, green and otherwise, in light of the ongoing developer defaults and a softer-than-expected post-Covid recovery, said Zerlina Zeng, a senior China credit analyst at CreditSights Inc. “We do not expect offshore bond investors to turn overly enthusiastic toward Chinese issuers unless we see a sustainable rebound of the China property sector and an easing of US-China tension.”

China’s green dollar bond issuance fell more than for non-green issues. Chinese corporates sold $113.8-billion in dollar bonds in 2022, down 41% from the year previous; so far this year, issuance is down another 51%. Interest rate hikes in the US have also pushed up borrowing costs, said Puja Shah, head of ESG debt capital markets at JPMorgan Chase & Co. for Asia ex-Japan.  

Still, Beijing’s support for green finance remains strong, and lower interest rates have lifted the domestic green bond market, said Jingwei Jia, an analyst at Sustainable Fitch. Chinese firms issued $42.5-billion onshore green bonds in the first half of this year, exceeding the $36.2-billion raised in the first half of 2022. Large Chinese state-owned entities will continue to be able to access the onshore bond market as well as low-cost bank loans. 

Despite the falloff in the offshore market, China remains the biggest green bond market in 2022 with $76.25 billion in issuance, according to data from the Climate Bonds Initiative. China is working with the European Union on a common ground taxonomy that will greater standardise green finance definitions to facilitate cross-border issuance and investment. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
Accreditation of Karpowership gas explosion risk consultants suspended after Daily Maverick probe
South Africa

Accreditation of Karpowership gas explosion risk consultants suspended after Daily Maverick probe
How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Maverick News

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Guptas offer to repay Industrial Development Corporation R300-million to settle unpaid mining loan
Maverick News

Guptas offer to repay Industrial Development Corporation R300-million to settle unpaid mining loan
Joburg city fires fake degree roads boss who made staff call him ‘Dr’
Maverick News

Joburg city fires fake degree roads boss who made staff call him ‘Dr’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
After the Bell: Rupert pounced on at Leopard Creek
South Africa

After the Bell: Rupert pounced on at Leopard Creek
‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Maverick News

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Telkom shares soar after board confirms offer from consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko
Maverick News

Telkom shares soar after board confirms offer from consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.