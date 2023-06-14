Maverick Life

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s hobbit houses, and more from around the world

A Hobbit house in the village of Rakova Noga, near Kresevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
By Maverick Life Editors
14 Jun 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Marija Milicevic outside the Hobbit house in the village of Rakova Noga, near Kresevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 13 June 2023. Marija Milicevic, a geological and mining engineer, and her three sisters, Vedrana, Milijana and Valentina have built the tourist resort ‘Hobbiton’, based on the film series ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and represents a new tourist attraction in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Milicevic sisters used natural materials for the construction of the Hobbit houses, which are also environmentally friendly. Tourists from the region and other European countries have already started visiting the village. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

The interior of a Hobbit house in the village of Rakova Noga, near Kresevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 13 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

The entrance of a Hobbit house in the village of Rakova Noga, near Kresevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 13 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

A Hobbit house in the village of Rakova Noga, near Kresevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 13 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

The site where Hobbit houses are located in the village of Rakova Noga, near Kresevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

An anechoic chamber at the Samsung Electronics Co.’s headquarters in Suwon, South Korea, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Samsung Electronics will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A worker inside an anechoic chamber at the Samsung Electronics Co.’s headquarters in Suwon, South Korea, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.  Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A visitor looks at the artwork of Elias Sime “Tightrope 4”, 2009 – 2013 on June 13, 2023, in Basel, Switzerland. Art Basel is one of the most prestigious art fairs in the world, showcasing the work of artists selected by 284 of the world’s leading art galleries. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)

Indian people residing close to the sea coast rest at a temporary shelter at the Deendayal Port Authority multipurpose hall, as Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to hit the coast of the western Indian state of Gujarat, near Gandhidham, India, 13 June 2023. The government officials asked people residing near the sea coast to leave their homes and move to shelters in the nearby areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen not to venture out to sea along the coast of Gujarat as a precaution against approaching tropical cyclone Biparjoy. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Filipino military personnel help evacuees to disembark from a truck during a mass evacuation at a school turned into an evacuation centre in Santo Domingo, Albay, Philippines, 13 June 2013. Lava started to flow toward villages and ash rained houses in the Mayon volcano danger zone, according to fleeing villagers. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

People of the Penha de Franca neighbourhood perform during the March of Lisbon’s ‘Marchas Populares’ part of the Saint Anthony celebration at Liberdade Avenue in Lisbon, Portugal, 12 June 2023. Every year at Saint Anthony evening about 20 Lisbon neighbourhoods march in colourful costumes and sing a popular song in honour of the marriage saint. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM

People of the Graca neighbourhood perform during the March of Lisbon’s ‘Marchas Populares’ part of the Saint Anthony celebration at Liberdade Avenue in Lisbon, Portugal, 12 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM

People of the Bairro Alto neighbourhood perform during the March of Lisbon’s ‘Marchas Populares’ part of the Saint Anthony celebration at Liberdade Avenue in Lisbon, Portugal, 12 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM

Gays Against Guns (GAG) conduct a silent vigil to remember the 49 people who were killed during the Pulse nightclub massacre seven years ago in Greenwich Village, New York, New York, USA, 12 June 2023. GAG is a group of LGBTQ+ people committed to ending gun violence. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather near the entrance to the Trump National Doral Miami golf course for a rally to show support for Trump in Doral, Florida, USA, 12 June 2023. Trump is facing multiple federal charges stemming from a US Justice Department investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith related to the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified national security documents and is scheduled to turn himself in to authorities on Tuesday in Miami. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

US former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up from his car as he arrives at Trump National Doral Miami golf course the day before his scheduled federal court appearance in Doral, Florida, USA, 12 June 2023. Trump is facing multiple federal charges stemming from a US Justice Department investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith related to the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified national security documents and is scheduled to turn himself in to authorities on Tuesday in Miami. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Manchester City fans celebrate in the rain during the Manchester City trophy parade on June 12, 2023, in Manchester, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The No.51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi passes celebrating team after winning the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 11, 2023, in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. dunks the ball during the first half of game five of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, USA, 12 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic and his daughter Ognjena celebrate on the NBA Championship podium as confetti drops after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in game five of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, USA, 12 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

An Indian fisherman stores blocks of ice into a boat ahead of the end of the 61-day fishing ban period, at Kasimedu fishing harbour, in Chennai, India, 12 June 2023. The Indian fisheries department has imposed a 61-day seasonal fishing ban from April 15 to June 14, on trawling on the East coast of India in a bid to conserve the fisheries resources during their breeding period. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A labourer is planning planks for GR8 cricket bats at a manufacturing unit in Sangam, some 38 kilometres south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on 12 June 2023. Kashmir’s bat manufacturers have received an order for bats to be used during the 2023 One Day International (ODI) World Cup; they even earlier have had an order for 10 bats for the Twenty20 (T20) World Cup in 2022. Only two types of bats are used in cricket around the world – English Willow and Kashmiri Willow – and while the prices of English Willow are many times higher than those made of Kashmir Willow and are more often used by players, the Kashmiri Willow has lately started to get more popular among cricketers. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A labourer works in a GR8 cricket bat manufacturing unit in Sangam, some 38 kilometres south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on 12 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Firefighters take part in the bodybuilding event during a firefighting skills contest at the National Fire Service Academy in Gongju, South Korea, on 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Volunteers deliver humanitarian aid to residents in the village of Afanasiivka, Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on 12 June 2023, amid floods following the collapse of a major dam. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of destroying a critical dam and hydroelectric power plant on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region along the front line in southern Ukraine on 06 June. The villages of Novovasylivka and Afanasiivka had turned into islands as territories around the Inhulets River in the Mykolaiv region were flooded. EPA-EFE/STAS KOZLIUK

Volunteers deliver humanitarian aid to residents in the village of Afanasiivka, Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on 12 June 2023, amid floods following the collapse of a major dam. EPA-EFE/STAS KOZLIUK

An Israeli man walks in an alley near the Sub-Laban family home in the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, on 12 June 2023. Nora and Mustafa Sub-Laban are facing the risk of eviction from their home in Jerusalem’s Old City after decades of a legal dispute over the property that began in 1978. In 2023, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled in favour of a group of Jewish settlers and ordered that the eviction of the elderly Palestinian couple is to be carried out. Nora and Mustafa Sub Laban expect they could be evicted anytime. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinian Mustafa Sub-Laban in his home in the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, 12 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A Yemeni looks at FSO Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea, off the coast of the western Hodeidah province, Yemen, 12 June 2023. The United Nations has started salvage work on FSO Safer oil tankers with over one million barrels of crude oil that pose an acute risk to the environment with the possibility of it breaking apart or catching fire. The 47-year-old vessel has not been serviced since Yemen’s war broke out in 2015 and was left abandoned off the Houthis-held port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A staff of FSO Safer oil tanker inspects the vessel moored in the Red Sea, off the coast of the western Hodeidah province, Yemen, 12 June 2023. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB DM

