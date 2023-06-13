Newsdeck

Ukraine says it has liberated three more settlements in southeast

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on a she stands in a flooded street of Kherson, Ukraine, 06 June 2023. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of destroying a critical dam and hydroelectric power plant on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region along the front line in southern Ukraine on 06 June. A number of settlements were completely or partially flooded, Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on telegram. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/IVAN ANTYPENKO
By Reuters
13 Jun 2023
June 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have recaptured three more settlements, bringing the total number reclaimed since the start of a counteroffensive launched last week to seven, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

In a Telegram post, Maliar said that over the past week the offensive group had taken seven settlements including Lobkove, Levadne and Novodarivka, along an approximately 100-km (60-mile) line running from west to east, just southeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Maliar said troops had advanced a total of 6.5 km (4 miles). “The area of the territory taken under control was 90 square kilometers (56 square miles),” she said.

Ukraine has previously claimed its forces recaptured a cluster of four nearby settlements in the counteroffensive: Storozheve, Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka.

The push is already Ukraine’s most rapid advance for seven months, though the task of ending Moscow’s occupation of southern and eastern Ukraine is daunting, given Russia’s numerical superiority in men, ammunition and air power.

(Reporting by Elaine Monaghan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Conor Humphries)

