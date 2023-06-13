Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Senate committee questioning PGA-LIV alliance

Senate committee questioning PGA-LIV alliance
LIV CEO Greg Norman congratulates Harold Varner III of RangeGoats GC after Varner won the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on 28 May 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo: Rob Carr / Getty Images)
By Reuters
13 Jun 2023
0

A U.S. Senate subcommittee is asking the PGA Tour and others to submit records as it launches a probe into the proposed alliance between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and LIV Golf.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) sent letters Monday to PGA commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV commissioner Greg Norman asking to see documents, emails and other records having to do with merger.

Last week, the three golf tours and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls LIV Golf, said they intend to join under one umbrella organization. Monahan will serve as chief executive and Yasir al-Rumayyan from PIF will be the chairman, under the plans.

LIV Golf began play last year when the Saudis promised guaranteed, multimillion contracts to lure big-name players from the PGA Tour. At the time, Monahan and others blasted the act of taking money from Saudi Arabia, citing its human-rights record and its involvement in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“While few details about the agreement are known, PIF’s role as an arm of the Saudi government and PGA Tour’s sudden and drastic reversal of position concerning LIV Golf raise serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement,” Blumenthal, the chair of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, wrote in the letter.

When the announcement was made about the tours’ merger, Blumenthal showed his anger on Twitter.

“We should focus outrage, & potential action, where it belongs — PGA betrayal, Saudi human rights abuses, threats to legal norms & national security,” he tweeted.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf were given until June 26 to turn over the documentation.

–Field Level Media

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
Maverick News

Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
Message to the African peace mission: Ukraine shares a history with Africa on the struggle for liberation
Africa

Message to the African peace mission: Ukraine shares a history with Africa on the struggle for liberation
South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Maverick News

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Maverick News

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Maverick News

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
I have a picture for you! 3 June - 10 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 June – 10 June 2023
I have a picture for you! 27 May - 2 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 May – 2 June 2023
Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister and media mogul, dies at 86
Newsdeck

Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister and media mogul, dies at 86
Swiss police officers on trial over Black man's death
Newsdeck

Swiss police officers on trial over Black man's death

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.