Newsdeck

The Beatles

‘Last’ Beatles record to be released this year thanks to AI -McCartney

‘Last’ Beatles record to be released this year thanks to AI -McCartney
British singer-songwriter and former member of The Beatles, Paul McCartney (C) waves as he leaves the traditional Hotel Sacher in downtown Vienna, Austria, 06 December 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
By Reuters
13 Jun 2023
0

A "last" Beatles song, featuring the voice of late member John Lennon, will be released this year thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, Paul McCartney has said.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4 that aired on Tuesday, McCartney did not name the track but said the technology was used on “a demo that John had, that we worked on”.

So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record… we were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI (artificial intelligence), so that then we could mix the record as you would normally do,” the singer-songwriter, 80, said.

“We just finished it up, it will be released this year.”

The BBC said in an online article that the song was likely to be “Now and Then”, which Lennon recorded as a demo in 1978, two years before his death in 1980.

McCartney said director Peter Jackson had used the technology for the 2021 documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back”, which looks at the Fab Four making their 1970 album “Let It Be”.

“He was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette,” McCartney said.

“We had John’s voice and a piano, he could separate them with AI.”

The use of AI in music has sparked both excitement and fear of what the technology could bring.

Asked about it, McCartney said: “It’s a very interesting thing… it’s something we’re all sort of tackling at the moment and trying to deal with.”

“…There’s a good side to it and then a scary side, and we’ll just have to see where that leads.”

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
Guptas offer to repay Industrial Development Corporation R300-million to settle unpaid mining loan
Maverick News

Guptas offer to repay Industrial Development Corporation R300-million to settle unpaid mining loan
How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Maverick News

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Warning shot fired — top US congressmen urge Biden to move Agoa forum away from SA
Maverick News

Warning shot fired — top US congressmen urge Biden to move Agoa forum away from SA
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Maverick News

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
I have a picture for you! 3 June - 10 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 June – 10 June 2023
California wildfires are five times bigger than they used to be
Newsdeck

California wildfires are five times bigger than they used to be
I have a picture for you! 27 May - 2 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 May – 2 June 2023
Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister and media mogul, dies at 86
Newsdeck

Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister and media mogul, dies at 86

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.